Annapolis, MD

CBS Baltimore

Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago

BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley. They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later.They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023. Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help locate man responsible for Dec. 9 Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department Homicide Detectives need your help locating the man responsible for a homicide that happened on Dec. 9. Gerald Reed was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around midnight, police said. Police are offering up to an $8,000 reward...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man indicted in 2002 attempted murder, rape case in Cecil County

ELKTON, Md. — A Cecil County grand jury indicted a man in connection with a 20-year-old attempted murder and rape investigation. Bryant Nakia White, 48, of Edgewood, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, first- and second-degree rape, assault and other criminal charges, according to Maryland State Police. He remains held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bail.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment

SILVER SPRING, MD – The body of a woman found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment last Friday has been identified as Denise Middleton. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Department said the 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. As Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Middleton’s body was discovered. After the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, an employee of the Dash In Convenience Store, located in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, officers obtained The post Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police charge teen in Federal Hill shooting during robbery

Baltimore police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting two weeks ago. City police said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Police said the charge stems from the Dec. 2 shooting of a 62-year-old man in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street during...
BALTIMORE, MD
newyorkbeacon.com

Love Triangle Ends in Baltimore Man’s Fatal Shooting | VIDEO

*TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony. County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager stabbed at Hammond High School in Columbia, police say

COLUMBIA, Md. — A teenager was stabbed Thursday afternoon at a Howard County school, police said. County police said officers were called shortly before 1 p.m. to Hammond High School in Columbia for a report that a 15-year-old girl stabbed a 17-year-old boy she knew. The school resource officer...
COLUMBIA, MD
Shore News Network

Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant

SEVERN, MD – A woman was shot at while she sat in her vehicle outside a Severn restaurant on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Taste of the Island & Soul Food located at 1155 Reece Road in Severn. “The adult female victim was seated in her vehicle with an adult passenger when she was shot at by a female suspect,” the department said. “The victim’s vehicle was struck by projectiles, however, no injuries were reported. Officers located several spent shell The post Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEVERN, MD
CBS Baltimore

9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man Tuesday night in the city. According to police, at approximately 6:09 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road for a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body,” the department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where despite doctor’s efforts, he died a short time later.” No arrests have been made. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

