foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County man guilty of city murder gets 15 year federal sentence for carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man from Baltimore County was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by supervised probation, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. 21-year-old Daquan Murphy of Randallstown was also convicted of killing a person in Baltimore during the crime spree. According to federal...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old realizes he was shot in the back after hearing gunfire, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenage boy walking down a north Baltimore street realized he was shot after hearing gunfire, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle just after 6:45 p.m. this evening to investigate reports of gunfire. When officers...
Jailed Kidnapping Suspect In Anne Arundel County Risks It All For Minutes Of Freedom: Sheriff
Freedom was short-lived for an escaped inmate at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center who was able to make a run for it before being quickly picked back up by sheriff's deputies. Reid Taylor Weeks, Sr., 31, is facing new charges after temporarily escaping from custody on Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago
BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley. They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later.They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023. Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help locate man responsible for Dec. 9 Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department Homicide Detectives need your help locating the man responsible for a homicide that happened on Dec. 9. Gerald Reed was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around midnight, police said. Police are offering up to an $8,000 reward...
Wbaltv.com
Man indicted in 2002 attempted murder, rape case in Cecil County
ELKTON, Md. — A Cecil County grand jury indicted a man in connection with a 20-year-old attempted murder and rape investigation. Bryant Nakia White, 48, of Edgewood, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, first- and second-degree rape, assault and other criminal charges, according to Maryland State Police. He remains held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bail.
Inmate at AACO Detention Center escapes, gets captured 20 minutes later
Deputies were alerted to an escape of an inmate at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the inmate was captured 20 minutes later after a brief standoff in Anne Arundel County.
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning.The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according t…
Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment
SILVER SPRING, MD – The body of a woman found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment last Friday has been identified as Denise Middleton. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Department said the 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. As Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Middleton’s body was discovered. After the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, an employee of the Dash In Convenience Store, located in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, officers obtained The post Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Student at Maryland high school stabbed by another student, police say
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A student at a Howard County, Maryland high school was taken to an area hospital Thursday after being stabbed by another student, according to police. Around 12:57 p.m., officers responded to Hammond High School in Columbia after getting a report of a stabbing. Police say...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Middle school student charged, found with unloaded BB gun and marijuana
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A 14-year-old student was charged Thursday at Annapolis Middle School in connection to a report of seeing them with a BB gun, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the middle school's Student Resource Officer (RSO) was told around 12 p.m. that a...
Wbaltv.com
Police charge teen in Federal Hill shooting during robbery
Baltimore police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting two weeks ago. City police said officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Police said the charge stems from the Dec. 2 shooting of a 62-year-old man in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street during...
newyorkbeacon.com
Love Triangle Ends in Baltimore Man’s Fatal Shooting | VIDEO
*TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — A love triangle ended in the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore County, according to police charging documents and court testimony. County police said they charged Timothy Brice, 23, of Woodstock, with first-degree murder and a firearm violation in connection with the fatal shooting on Wednesday of a man in Cockeysville.
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Homeowners displaced by sinkhole sue Baltimore seeking reimbursement
Several Baltimore homeowners said the city refuses to reimburse them after a sinkhole forced the emergency demolitions of five homes in July, and they're taking the matter to court. The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is preparing to reopen a part of East North Avenue on Friday. All lanes...
Wbaltv.com
Teenager stabbed at Hammond High School in Columbia, police say
COLUMBIA, Md. — A teenager was stabbed Thursday afternoon at a Howard County school, police said. County police said officers were called shortly before 1 p.m. to Hammond High School in Columbia for a report that a 15-year-old girl stabbed a 17-year-old boy she knew. The school resource officer...
Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant
SEVERN, MD – A woman was shot at while she sat in her vehicle outside a Severn restaurant on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a report of shots fired outside the Taste of the Island & Soul Food located at 1155 Reece Road in Severn. “The adult female victim was seated in her vehicle with an adult passenger when she was shot at by a female suspect,” the department said. “The victim’s vehicle was struck by projectiles, however, no injuries were reported. Officers located several spent shell The post Woman shot at outside Severn restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Attempted stabbing reported in Middle River, White Marsh business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an attempted stabbing and several burglaries that were reported over the past week. At 10:15 a.m. on Monday, December 12, an individual entered a business in the area of Ebenezer Road at Pulaski Highway in White Marsh (21162) and stole several items. At just after...
9 juveniles arrested in carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers in the Baltimore area
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested at least nine juveniles in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers—in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. "It is organized," Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "It is usually about five to six suspects. They rob a rideshare driver, and they take their app and start answering calls."Worley said they have closed five cases including three in the city and two in the county.Officers arrested five people in connection with two carjackings in Baltimore City on Tuesday alone. One of those carjackings happened around 3:30 p.m....
21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man Tuesday night in the city. According to police, at approximately 6:09 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of Silverbell Road for a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body,” the department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where despite doctor’s efforts, he died a short time later.” No arrests have been made. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBAL Radio
Scott says it's 'getting to be a little ridiculous' regarding the revolving door of arrests to being released
Mayor Brandon Scott told C4 and Bryan Nehman on Thursday that the police are doing their job by arresting people, but that it's up to the state's attorney's office and judges in the city to make sure those people stop going through the revolving door that allows them back out on the street as soon as they're arrested.
