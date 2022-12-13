Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Senate sends Biden bill to keep gov’t open through Dec. 23
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed legislation Thursday to fund the government for an additional week as lawmakers race to finish work on a full-year spending package before they head home for the holidays and a new Congress is sworn in. Congress in September passed a bill to keep...
Channel 3000
Lawmakers quick to unload FTX founder’s contributions
WASHINGTON — A writer’s workshop in Alaska. Food banks in California. A charity that fights diabetes. Lawmakers who accepted piles of cash from onetime wunderkind Samuel Bankman-Fried now can’t move fast enough to offload their contributions from the disgraced crypto mogul to anywhere else but their own campaign coffers.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
New York Attorney General Asks Federal Judge in Florida to Dismiss Donald Trump’s Attempt to ‘End-Run’ New York Fraud Suit
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal judge in Florida to reject former President Donald Trump’s second attempt to “end-run” her fraud lawsuit against him in Manhattan. “This action is Mr. Trump’s second improper attempt to collaterally attack and end-run around rulings that have been...
Channel 3000
Tech groups ask Supreme Court to rule on hot-button Texas social media law
Two technology industry groups asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to review a hotly debated Texas law restricting social media platforms’ ability to moderate content, potentially opening the door to a sweeping reinterpretation of First Amendment precedent. The challenged state law, known as HB 20, would allow for lawsuits...
Channel 3000
Senate passes defense bill rescinding COVID vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the Senate on Thursday and now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bill provides for about $45 billion...
Channel 3000
TikTok might be too big to ban, no matter what lawmakers say
In July 2020, the same month former President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States, Callie Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, posted her first video on the app to promote the small business she had started out of her garage during the pandemic. Inspired by a...
Channel 3000
Senate passes legislation to ban TikTok from US government devices
The Senate passed legislation Wednesday evening to ban TikTok from US government devices, in a move designed to limit perceived information-security risks stemming from the social media app. The vote by unanimous consent approved the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, a bill authored by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.
Channel 3000
Twitter suspends journalists; big storm moves north; Senate passes bill to fund government; sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast
» Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists who cover the social media platform, the latest battle over what can and cannot be said on the site since billionaire Elon Musk took control of it. » Heavy snow and high winds meant more blizzards in the northern Midwest from...
Channel 3000
US plans for more migrant releases when asylum limits end
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security said more migrants could be released into the United States to pursue immigration cases after Trump-era asylum restrictions end next week, when a Texas congressman says some border officials estimate about 50,000 migrants could be waiting to cross into the U.S. In...
Comments / 0