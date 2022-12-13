Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Mary Hartsock
Mary E. Hartsock, age 74, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on February 3, 1948, in Warren, Ohio to the late David M. and Elizabeth (Greene) Hartsock. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hartsock as a living...
Knox Pages
Florine M. White
Heaven has called another home. Florine M. White, age 97, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, left this life on December 1, 2022. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio, yet lived in Mount Vernon, Ohio, for over 65 years. Florine knew the Lord and her Savior and was a member of the...
Knox Pages
Donna Gene McFarland
Donna Gene (Knox) McFarland, age 65, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on July 16, 1957, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Harold and Nina (Straight) Knox. Donna worked at the Country Club Retirement...
Knox Pages
Margaret Catherine Byrne Mazza
Margaret Catherine Byrne Mazza, 93, of Mount Vernon passed away on December 8, 2022 at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon. She was born on January 4, 1929 in Gassaway, West Virginia to the late George Coble Byrne and Margaret Heater Byrne. Maggie was most proud of becoming...
Knox Pages
Fred Thomas "Tom" Dvorak
Fred Thomas “Tom” Dvorak, 81 of Harrodsburg, KY, formerly of Mount Vernon, OH passed away at his residence on December 8, 2022. He was born on March 17, 1941, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Horesh) Dvorak in Cleveland, OH. Calling hours will be Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 5:00pm...
Knox Pages
Thelma F. Parker
Thelma F. Parker, age 94, of Mount Vernon, passed away on December 12, 2022, at Country Court Nursing Home. She was born on January 18, 1928, in Hornell, New York and was the daughter to the late Michael and Mable (Casey) Jessup. To plant a tree in memory of Thelma...
Knox Pages
Food For The Hungry surpasses goal, raises nearly $275K to fight hunger in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- Jeff Mabe saw it all Friday. The outreach pastor at Covenant Church in Mount Vernon volunteered as one of several donation collectors during the Food For The Hungry drive. He stood on the yellow line dividing East High Street, in front of the Knox Memorial, and he collected monetary donations in a plastic bucket from people driving by.
Knox Pages
Mansfield takes a toll on Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Mansfield prevailed 73-57 at Mt. Vernon High on December 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Mt Vernon and Mansfield played in a 62-57 game on January 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Pilates studio Roots Down brings stress-free vibes to Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — Lindsey Nelson moved to the Rocky Mountains and the mile-high city of Denver 20 years ago, far away from Mount Vernon. That was the setting where she fell in love with pilates.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon council approves utility department restructure
MOUNT VERNON — Utilities were once again front and center at the Monday meeting of Mount Vernon City Council as council members voted 6 to 1 to restructure the department. Councilman Mike Hillier cast the dissenting vote. The move creates the positions of wasterwater superintendent and utility office administrator....
