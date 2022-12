Texans can protect themselves from motor vehicle crimes. December 15, 2022 - Don’t let the Grinch – or auto burglars and thieves – steal your joy this holiday season. The risk of having your car or valuables stolen increases while shopping and traveling during the holidays. The Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority (MVCPA) reminds Texans: “If You Like It – Lock It.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO