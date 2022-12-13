Chronic wasting disease detected in deer along Missouri River in Union Co., SD

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota wildlife officials have detected chronic wasting disease (CWD) out of Union County.

The disease was confirmed from an adult male white-tailed deer in the southern part of the county along the Missouri River harvested by a hunter, according to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department (GFP).

CWD is a deadly brain disease caused by an abnormal protein called a prion, officials said. It is found in deer, elk, and moose. Most harvested game with the disease will appear healthy with no visible signs. Animals that are in the later stages of the infection can be seen through weight loss, declining body condition, behavioral changes, excessive salivation, loss of muscle control and eventual death.

This is the third county in South Dakota east of the Missouri River to have detected CWD in free-ranging deer. There are now 20 counties in South Dakota to have confirmed the disease as well.

The GFP has been testing hunted deer out of Union County for the disease since a case of CWD was confirmed in a deer two years ago near Sioux City .

The GFP Commission had modified carcass transportation and disposal regulations for South Dakota at the beginning of the 2021 hunting season with the goal to reduce the artificial spread of the disease into new areas of the state.

