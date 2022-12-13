ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

mibiz.com

Medical equipment manufacturer plans $38.7M expansion in Walker

WALKER — Medical equipment manufacturer Tech Group Grand Rapids Inc. plans a $38.7 million expansion to “significantly expand production capacity” at its Walker facility. The Walker City Commission on Monday backed the project with a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption valued at $910,000 in total property tax...
WALKER, MI
9&10 News

Avalon Gives Back to Employees With Over $3.6 Million in Bonuses

A Northern Michigan business is giving back to its employees with over $3.6 million in bonuses. Avalon, based in Alma, builds luxury pontoon boats, and they want to make sure their employees and the community have a merry Christmas. Photojournalist Tyler Brintnell gives a look at what the bonuses mean...
ALMA, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car

A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers

Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
KENT COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing

From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts

The GOP group responsible for an ongoing recount at hundreds of precincts across the state is being accused of disrupting the process, prompting a warning from state election officials. On Friday, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater sent a letter to Daniel Hartman, an attorney who represents both Jerome Jay Allen, the Bloomfield Township man who […] The post State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids.

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

