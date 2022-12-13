Read full article on original website
WWMTCw
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expansion set to be largest in America
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is expected to show off its new $110 million dollar expansion project in the coming years. An expansion of Concourse A, is a part of the capital expansion program called Elevate, according to airport officials. Proposals: Artists invited to...
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
mibiz.com
Medical equipment manufacturer plans $38.7M expansion in Walker
WALKER — Medical equipment manufacturer Tech Group Grand Rapids Inc. plans a $38.7 million expansion to “significantly expand production capacity” at its Walker facility. The Walker City Commission on Monday backed the project with a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption valued at $910,000 in total property tax...
Whitmer awards West Michigan organizations grants to build new homes
Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to several West Michigan organizations to help increase the supply of housing units in the state.
Avalon Gives Back to Employees With Over $3.6 Million in Bonuses
A Northern Michigan business is giving back to its employees with over $3.6 million in bonuses. Avalon, based in Alma, builds luxury pontoon boats, and they want to make sure their employees and the community have a merry Christmas. Photojournalist Tyler Brintnell gives a look at what the bonuses mean...
Muskegon's first Chipotle location opens Monday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced its grand opening for its first-ever Muskegon location. The restaurant is set to open its location at 3194 Henry Street, across from the Walmart Supercenter on Monday, Dec. 19. The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days...
Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car
A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
Here’s a sneak peek at Gerald R. Ford International Airport’s $110 million expansion project
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is offering a sneak peek at a $110 million expansion to accommodate passenger growth. “Our community is growing up and the airport needs to keep pace,” said Casey Ries, the airport’s engineering and planning director. The expansion...
West MI woman says scammer drained $1800 from Cash App account
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman is out more than a thousand dollars after she said someone took advantage of her. What she thought would be a simple trip to get a new phone left her Cash App account with a near $0 balance. “I was so...
$5 million purchase of land with Lake Michigan frontage completes Dune Harbor Park
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – More than 160 acres of future park property that includes 1,460 feet of Lake Michigan frontage are officially in public hands. Muskegon County closed on the former Nugent Sand property on Dec. 13, finalizing the acquisition of property for its Dune Harbor Park. The parcel...
Delta flight returns to Grand Rapids airport after engine trouble over Lake Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Delta Airlines flight bound for Minneapolis on Friday, Dec. 16, returned safely to Gerald R. Ford International Airport after the aircraft sustained engine trouble. A passenger on the 7:29 a.m. flight said that a pilot told passengers the plane had lost an engine and...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers
Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
lansingcitypulse.com
1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing
From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
Western Michigan University may give Congressman Fred Upton an honorary degree
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Congressman Fred Upton may receive an honorary degree from Western Michigan University. The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees is set to meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to consider approving an honorary degree for Congressman Upton. The board will meet in Rooms 157-159 of the Bernhard Center, 1903 W. Michigan Ave.
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
Michigan’s current winter weather advisories don’t cover enough counties
Snow shower areas are going to expand across Michigan this afternoon and last through the weekend. At this moment on Friday morning, the coverage of winter weather advisories probably doesn’t adequately cover the area or length of time of substantial snow. Here are the winter weather advisories for Michigan...
Man in COVID-19 loan scheme used funds to buy convertible, pay for Florida wedding, feds say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids man used fraudulently obtained COVID-19 business loans to buy a convertible and pay for his Florida wedding on a boat, authorities said. Kurtis James VanderMolen, 50, has pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.
Are you ready to ‘Socibowl’? New Muskegon entertainment hotspot opens its doors
MUSKEGON, MI - The owners of Pigeon Hill Brewing Company recently announced the opening of Socibowl, a new restaurant and entertainment space infused with social activities in downtown Muskegon. “This is a big kids’ wonderland,” according to the Socibowl website. “We’ve set out to create the perfect space for a...
State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts
The GOP group responsible for an ongoing recount at hundreds of precincts across the state is being accused of disrupting the process, prompting a warning from state election officials. On Friday, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater sent a letter to Daniel Hartman, an attorney who represents both Jerome Jay Allen, the Bloomfield Township man who […] The post State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts appeared first on Michigan Advance.
