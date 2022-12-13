ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Richard Lewis Hall

Richard Lewis Hall September 30, 1932 - December 8, 2022. Richard Lewis Hall passed away on December 8, 2022, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. A Celebration of his life will be held on December 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 106 North Gay St. in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. The family will receive friends before the service at 11 a.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ross Slaughter officiating. Richard will be laid to rest on December 20 at the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery in Rittman.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

GALLERY: Danville vs. Fredericktown GBK

Grant is a 2018 graduate of Ohio Northern University, where he studied journalism and played basketball. He likes coffee, books and minor league baseball. He loves telling stories and has a passion for local news.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

State approves 11 land bank demolition projects

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Land Reutilization Corp., aka Knox County Land Bank, learned last week that the state approved 11 demolition projects for reimbursement. The money comes through Gov. Mike DeWine's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Under the program, the state set aside $500,000 in July for each of Ohio's 88 counties. The projects approved are the following:
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

David L. Dalrymple

David L. Dalrymple, 82, of Fredericktown passed away at Country Court on December 11, 2022. He was born on October 26, 1940, to Lawrence and Mary (McClelland) Dalrymple in Mount Vernon, OH. David graduated from the College of Wooster in 1962, then went on to get his Doctorate at MIT....
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

Clear Fork claims gritty victory against Pleasant

Clear Fork survived Pleasant in a 34-29 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 15. Pleasant authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Clear Fork at the end of the first quarter.
BELLVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County health commissioner cautions about declining vaccination trends

MOUNT VERNON — October heralds the start of flu season, and this year is no exception. But this year it seems to be striking especially hard. According to Knox Public Health, the number of reported influenza cases since November is five times higher than this time a year ago and even higher than pre-pandemic years. Cases statewide are up, too.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy