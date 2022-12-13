Read full article on original website
Richard Lewis Hall
Richard Lewis Hall September 30, 1932 - December 8, 2022. Richard Lewis Hall passed away on December 8, 2022, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. A Celebration of his life will be held on December 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 106 North Gay St. in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. The family will receive friends before the service at 11 a.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ross Slaughter officiating. Richard will be laid to rest on December 20 at the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery in Rittman.
GALLERY: Danville vs. Fredericktown GBK
Grant is a 2018 graduate of Ohio Northern University, where he studied journalism and played basketball. He likes coffee, books and minor league baseball. He loves telling stories and has a passion for local news.
State approves 11 land bank demolition projects
MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Land Reutilization Corp., aka Knox County Land Bank, learned last week that the state approved 11 demolition projects for reimbursement. The money comes through Gov. Mike DeWine's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Under the program, the state set aside $500,000 in July for each of Ohio's 88 counties. The projects approved are the following:
David L. Dalrymple
David L. Dalrymple, 82, of Fredericktown passed away at Country Court on December 11, 2022. He was born on October 26, 1940, to Lawrence and Mary (McClelland) Dalrymple in Mount Vernon, OH. David graduated from the College of Wooster in 1962, then went on to get his Doctorate at MIT....
Clear Fork claims gritty victory against Pleasant
Clear Fork survived Pleasant in a 34-29 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 15. Pleasant authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Clear Fork at the end of the first quarter.
Danville withstands ferocious Fredericktown rally to notch KMAC win
DANVILLE -- Experience matters in the game of basketball. Often times, the team with the most battle-tested players – those who have been there and done that – is the one that prevails in late-game situations, when tension crescendos and instinct takes over.
Food For The Hungry surpasses goal, raises nearly $275K to fight hunger in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- Jeff Mabe saw it all Friday. The outreach pastor at Covenant Church in Mount Vernon volunteered as one of several donation collectors during the Food For The Hungry drive. He stood on the yellow line dividing East High Street, in front of the Knox Memorial, and he collected monetary donations in a plastic bucket from people driving by.
Blowout: Clear Fork delivers statement win over Black River
Clear Fork left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Black River 64-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 13. Recently on December 8, Clear Fork squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Centerburg comes to play in easy win over East Knox
Centerburg turned in a thorough domination of East Knox 63-16 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Centerburg and East Knox played in a 50-37 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
Knox County health commissioner cautions about declining vaccination trends
MOUNT VERNON — October heralds the start of flu season, and this year is no exception. But this year it seems to be striking especially hard. According to Knox Public Health, the number of reported influenza cases since November is five times higher than this time a year ago and even higher than pre-pandemic years. Cases statewide are up, too.
Danville Police reports Dec. 7-13
DANVILLE -- Danville Police Chief Daniel J. Weckesser released the reports his officers filed from Dec. 7-13. Dec. 7.
