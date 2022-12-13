ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Navy Times

Congress is building a stronger fleet than the Navy

Last Thursday, the House voted on a final National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2023 that secures the future of our naval fleet for another year. Fortunately, Congress improved the Navy’s FY23 inadequate shipbuilding plan in critical ways: We rejected the Navy’s ship construction plans, their decommissioning schedules, force structure proposals and overarching threat assumptions.
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Russian Soldiers Accuse Comrades of Fragging, Praise Ukrainian Equipment In Intercepted Call

Raging since February 24, 2022, the Russo-Ukrainian War shows no sign of slowing down. As the conflict has drawn on, Ukraine has released numerous audio recordings, which government and military officials claim are intercepted calls from Russian soldiers. Based on the content of the conversations, it appears many of those serving in Ukraine are not only beginning to run low on morale, but have even begun questioning Russia’s involvement in the war.
CNN

'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strikes in Russian airfield

Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine's declared drone arsenal. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
Defense One

Inside the Army’s Newest Spy Plane

From a distance, the all-white business jet parked neatly in a hangar underneath a giant American flag looks a lot like the other sleek, luxurious private planes arriving and departing from this Virginia airport. But inside, this plane is far more working class. The cabin, full of server racks, looks...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Russian airfield hit, day after drone strikes on bases

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A fire that broke out at an airport in Russia's southern Kursk region that borders Ukraine was the result of a drone attack, the regional governor said Tuesday, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched a new wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. Kursk Governor Roman Starovoy said in a Telegram post that the drone attack ignited an oil reservoir in the area of Kursk airport and the blaze was being contained by crews at the scene.
Navy Times

Biden urges vets to apply for burn pit benefits right away

President Joe Biden held a veterans town hall event in Delaware on Friday to cap a week of public events highlighting new benefits and services for former service members with toxic exposure injuries, particularly those caused by burn pits. “I’m urging all veterans of these decades of war to enroll...
DELAWARE STATE
Navy Times

Tom Hanks drops new coffee line to support veterans

A four-decade veteran of the silver screen, Tom Hanks has played some of the most iconic service members in movie history. From the eponymous Forrest Gump to Capt. John Miller in ”Saving Private Ryan,” he’s had his hands in the military community for much of his lengthy career.
NEVADA STATE

