Read full article on original website
Related
Navy Times
Congress is building a stronger fleet than the Navy
Last Thursday, the House voted on a final National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2023 that secures the future of our naval fleet for another year. Fortunately, Congress improved the Navy’s FY23 inadequate shipbuilding plan in critical ways: We rejected the Navy’s ship construction plans, their decommissioning schedules, force structure proposals and overarching threat assumptions.
I’m Osama Bin Laden’s son – he made me fire AK47s, wanted me to be a terrorist, then tested chemical weapons on my dogs
HE was Osama bin Laden’s chosen son – anointed heir to the al-Qaeda warlord amid the rugged Afghan peaks. During a fractured childhood in Tora Bora, Omar bin Laden’s beloved pets were used to test chemical weapons and he was taught to fire an AK-47 assault rifle in terrorist training camps.
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
International Business Times
21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military
More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Russian Soldiers Accuse Comrades of Fragging, Praise Ukrainian Equipment In Intercepted Call
Raging since February 24, 2022, the Russo-Ukrainian War shows no sign of slowing down. As the conflict has drawn on, Ukraine has released numerous audio recordings, which government and military officials claim are intercepted calls from Russian soldiers. Based on the content of the conversations, it appears many of those serving in Ukraine are not only beginning to run low on morale, but have even begun questioning Russia’s involvement in the war.
Polish SA-3 Surface-To-Air Missiles Appear To Be In Ukrainian Forces’ Hands
Serhiy Prytula Charity FoundationThe enhanced Soviet-era surface-to-air missile system would add to Ukraine’s ever-expanding and increasingly diverse air defense arsenal.
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strikes in Russian airfield
Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine's declared drone arsenal. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
UK says attacks on Russian bomber bases could be 'most strategically significant' force protection failure of the Ukraine war
The deadly drone attacks on the air bases housing strategic bombers occurred hundreds of miles into Russia territory, far from the front lines.
Retired Army Major Warns U.S. Weapons Rollout to Ukraine Is Too Slow
The United States recently approved a $400 billion security aid package that included four Avengers air defense systems.
Defense One
Inside the Army’s Newest Spy Plane
From a distance, the all-white business jet parked neatly in a hangar underneath a giant American flag looks a lot like the other sleek, luxurious private planes arriving and departing from this Virginia airport. But inside, this plane is far more working class. The cabin, full of server racks, looks...
Ukraine Situation Report: More German Gepard Air Defense Gun Systems On The Way
Surplus German Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft vehicles top the wish lists of Ukrainian defense officials.
Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz, US says
An Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz by shining a spotlight toward the vessels and crossing within 150 yards of them on Monday night, US Central Command said in a statement.
Putin Loses 2,600 Soldiers, Lengthy List of Weapons Within a Week: Ukraine
Morale on the Russian side continues to disintegrate as the number of Russian dead rapidly nears 100,000, according to some estimates.
Ancient anti-aircraft guns are taking on a new mission amid Russia's war in Ukraine
Flak is back: The war in Ukraine has shown that older anti-aircraft guns still have a role on the battlefield.
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Author Tells Story of Marine Who Died While Breaking Barriers for Women in Combat
RAMADI, Iraq (WTVM) - If you’re looking for something to read or give as a gift this holiday season, a new book is now available about a marine hero who proved what women could do – and made the ultimate sacrifice. The journey to tell her story started...
Russian airfield hit, day after drone strikes on bases
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A fire that broke out at an airport in Russia's southern Kursk region that borders Ukraine was the result of a drone attack, the regional governor said Tuesday, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched a new wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. Kursk Governor Roman Starovoy said in a Telegram post that the drone attack ignited an oil reservoir in the area of Kursk airport and the blaze was being contained by crews at the scene.
A visual breakdown of Russian military bases set ablaze by drone strikes
The Russian military bases struck by drones were Engels in the Saratov region and Dyagilevo in Ryazan, a city less than 150 miles from Moscow.
Russian forces killed hundreds of civilians early in Ukraine war, UN report says
ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - At least 441 civilians were killed by Russian forces in the early days of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations humans rights office said on Wednesday, documenting summary executions and attacks in dozens of towns across three regions.
Navy Times
Biden urges vets to apply for burn pit benefits right away
President Joe Biden held a veterans town hall event in Delaware on Friday to cap a week of public events highlighting new benefits and services for former service members with toxic exposure injuries, particularly those caused by burn pits. “I’m urging all veterans of these decades of war to enroll...
Navy Times
Tom Hanks drops new coffee line to support veterans
A four-decade veteran of the silver screen, Tom Hanks has played some of the most iconic service members in movie history. From the eponymous Forrest Gump to Capt. John Miller in ”Saving Private Ryan,” he’s had his hands in the military community for much of his lengthy career.
Comments / 3