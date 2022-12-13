Richard Lewis Hall September 30, 1932 - December 8, 2022. Richard Lewis Hall passed away on December 8, 2022, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. A Celebration of his life will be held on December 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 106 North Gay St. in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. The family will receive friends before the service at 11 a.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ross Slaughter officiating. Richard will be laid to rest on December 20 at the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery in Rittman.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO