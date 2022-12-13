Read full article on original website
Richard Lewis Hall
Richard Lewis Hall September 30, 1932 - December 8, 2022. Richard Lewis Hall passed away on December 8, 2022, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. A Celebration of his life will be held on December 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 106 North Gay St. in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. The family will receive friends before the service at 11 a.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ross Slaughter officiating. Richard will be laid to rest on December 20 at the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery in Rittman.
GALLERY: Danville vs. Fredericktown GBK
New Philadelphia secures a win over Ashland
New Philadelphia had its hands full but finally brushed off Ashland 48-35 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 13. Last season, New Philadelphia and Ashland squared off with February 12, 2022 at Ashland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Bryon K. La Rue
Dr. Bryon Kent La Rue, 82, of Columbus, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Mount Vernon Health & Rehab on December 10, 2022. Bryon passed away after a long battle with vascular dementia. Bryon was the only child of Frank La Rue, a musician and insurance salesman and Jean Virginia (Cox) La Rue, a singer and homemaker.
Mansfield takes a toll on Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Mansfield prevailed 73-57 at Mt. Vernon High on December 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Mt Vernon and Mansfield played in a 62-57 game on January 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Loudonville school board starts renewal levy process
LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved a resolution on Monday night to start the process of getting a renewal levy on May's ballot. Since 2015, the school district has received $1,334,102 each year from an emergency tax levy that passed in 2013. Now almost...
State approves 11 land bank demolition projects
MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Land Reutilization Corp., aka Knox County Land Bank, learned last week that the state approved 11 demolition projects for reimbursement. The money comes through Gov. Mike DeWine's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Under the program, the state set aside $500,000 in July for each of Ohio's 88 counties. The projects approved are the following:
Blowout: Clear Fork delivers statement win over Black River
Clear Fork left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Black River 64-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 13. Recently on December 8, Clear Fork squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Food For The Hungry surpasses goal, raises nearly $275K to fight hunger in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- Jeff Mabe saw it all Friday. The outreach pastor at Covenant Church in Mount Vernon volunteered as one of several donation collectors during the Food For The Hungry drive. He stood on the yellow line dividing East High Street, in front of the Knox Memorial, and he collected monetary donations in a plastic bucket from people driving by.
Too much punch: Centerburg knocks out East Knox
Centerburg pushed past East Knox for a 45-28 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time East Knox and Centerburg played in a 53-46 game on January 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Danville withstands ferocious Fredericktown rally to notch KMAC win
DANVILLE -- Experience matters in the game of basketball. Often times, the team with the most battle-tested players – those who have been there and done that – is the one that prevails in late-game situations, when tension crescendos and instinct takes over.
Centerburg comes to play in easy win over East Knox
Centerburg turned in a thorough domination of East Knox 63-16 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Centerburg and East Knox played in a 50-37 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
Just a bit better: Cardington-Lincoln slips past Northmor
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Cardington-Lincoln defeated Northmor 39-38 in Ohio girls basketball on December 14. Cardington-Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 10-2 margin over Northmor after the first quarter.
Knox County health commissioner cautions about declining vaccination trends
MOUNT VERNON — October heralds the start of flu season, and this year is no exception. But this year it seems to be striking especially hard. According to Knox Public Health, the number of reported influenza cases since November is five times higher than this time a year ago and even higher than pre-pandemic years. Cases statewide are up, too.
Danville Police reports Dec. 7-13
DANVILLE -- Danville Police Chief Daniel J. Weckesser released the reports his officers filed from Dec. 7-13. Dec. 7.
