Fredericktown, OH

Knox Pages

Richard Lewis Hall

Richard Lewis Hall September 30, 1932 - December 8, 2022. Richard Lewis Hall passed away on December 8, 2022, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. A Celebration of his life will be held on December 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 106 North Gay St. in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. The family will receive friends before the service at 11 a.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ross Slaughter officiating. Richard will be laid to rest on December 20 at the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery in Rittman.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

GALLERY: Danville vs. Fredericktown GBK

Knox Pages

New Philadelphia secures a win over Ashland

New Philadelphia had its hands full but finally brushed off Ashland 48-35 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 13. Last season, New Philadelphia and Ashland squared off with February 12, 2022 at Ashland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Knox Pages

Bryon K. La Rue

Dr. Bryon Kent La Rue, 82, of Columbus, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Mount Vernon Health & Rehab on December 10, 2022. Bryon passed away after a long battle with vascular dementia. Bryon was the only child of Frank La Rue, a musician and insurance salesman and Jean Virginia (Cox) La Rue, a singer and homemaker.
Knox Pages

Mansfield takes a toll on Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Mansfield prevailed 73-57 at Mt. Vernon High on December 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Mt Vernon and Mansfield played in a 62-57 game on January 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages

Loudonville school board starts renewal levy process

LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved a resolution on Monday night to start the process of getting a renewal levy on May's ballot. Since 2015, the school district has received $1,334,102 each year from an emergency tax levy that passed in 2013. Now almost...
Knox Pages

State approves 11 land bank demolition projects

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Land Reutilization Corp., aka Knox County Land Bank, learned last week that the state approved 11 demolition projects for reimbursement. The money comes through Gov. Mike DeWine's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Under the program, the state set aside $500,000 in July for each of Ohio's 88 counties. The projects approved are the following:
Knox Pages

Too much punch: Centerburg knocks out East Knox

Centerburg pushed past East Knox for a 45-28 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time East Knox and Centerburg played in a 53-46 game on January 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages

Just a bit better: Cardington-Lincoln slips past Northmor

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Cardington-Lincoln defeated Northmor 39-38 in Ohio girls basketball on December 14. Cardington-Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 10-2 margin over Northmor after the first quarter.
Knox Pages

Knox County health commissioner cautions about declining vaccination trends

MOUNT VERNON — October heralds the start of flu season, and this year is no exception. But this year it seems to be striking especially hard. According to Knox Public Health, the number of reported influenza cases since November is five times higher than this time a year ago and even higher than pre-pandemic years. Cases statewide are up, too.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

