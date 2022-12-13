ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Knox Pages

Mary Hartsock

Mary E. Hartsock, age 74, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on February 3, 1948, in Warren, Ohio to the late David M. and Elizabeth (Greene) Hartsock. To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hartsock as a living...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Margaret Catherine Byrne Mazza

Margaret Catherine Byrne Mazza, 93, of Mount Vernon passed away on December 8, 2022 at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon. She was born on January 4, 1929 in Gassaway, West Virginia to the late George Coble Byrne and Margaret Heater Byrne. Maggie was most proud of becoming...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Florine M. White

Heaven has called another home. Florine M. White, age 97, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, left this life on December 1, 2022. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio, yet lived in Mount Vernon, Ohio, for over 65 years. Florine knew the Lord and her Savior and was a member of the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Donna Gene McFarland

Donna Gene (Knox) McFarland, age 65, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on July 16, 1957, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to the late Harold and Nina (Straight) Knox. Donna worked at the Country Club Retirement...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Barbette F. Bailey

Barbette Faye Bailey, age 69, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the morning of Wednesday December 7, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1953, in Coshocton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Eva (Homman) Mangold. Barbette graduated from Riverview High School in 1971, and worked as a...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Roane, Tygers top Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — Kyevi Roane was in the zone. Mansfield Senior’s sophomore sensation, Roane scored a career-high 37 points and the Tygers pulled away late for a 73-57 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Mount Vernon at The Hive. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 73, Mount Vernon 57. Mansfield Senior beat...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mansfield takes a toll on Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Mansfield prevailed 73-57 at Mt. Vernon High on December 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Mt Vernon and Mansfield played in a 62-57 game on January 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon council approves utility department restructure

MOUNT VERNON — Utilities were once again front and center at the Monday meeting of Mount Vernon City Council as council members voted 6 to 1 to restructure the department. Councilman Mike Hillier cast the dissenting vote. The move creates the positions of wasterwater superintendent and utility office administrator....
MOUNT VERNON, OH

