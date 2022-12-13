Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places In ArkansasD_FoodVendorArkansas State
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Razorback Brew 12/19: Stole The Show
Good morning. Bradley Cooper. Bradley Pitt. Bradley University. Doesn’t matter. Hogs by 90 19. We’ve got Coach Muss mic’d up for his pregame speech, front and center for postgame awards after the victory, and much more behind the scenes from this past weekend. Just keep scrolling, y’all.
#10 Arkansas Bounces Bradley, 76-57
NORTH LITTLE ROCK – Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points with four steals to lead #10 Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley Saturday for the Razorbacks’ annual trip to North Little Rock and Simmons Bank Arena. A crowd of 16,675 marked the second-largest attended game for...
Williams named Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Travis Williams as the Razorbacks’ new defensive coordinator. Williams brings defensive coordinator experience and a wealth of Southeastern Conference knowledge to The Hill, having played at Auburn and later as the Tigers’ co-defensive coordinator. On the field, he starred as a two-time All-SEC linebacker – including first-team honors in 2004 – leading the Tigers in tackles during their undefeated season in 2004.
Arkansas Remains Undefeated with Victory at No. 16 Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. – In the only top-25 matchup of the day in NCAA DI women’s basketball, the No. 21/22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (13-0) earned a statement win at No. 16 Creighton, 83-75. Arkansas was paced by four players in double digits, led by Samara Spencer’s 26 points and Saylor Poffenbarger’s third double-double of the season (16 points and 11 rebounds). The Razorbacks’ 13-0 start matches the best start for the program since 2013.
Team Daly Finishes Runner Up at PNC Championship
ORLANDO, Fla. – Current Razorback John Daly II rolled in an eagle putt from just off the green on the final hole to put Team Daly, with his father John Daly, at -24. While they were the clubhouse leaders, the duo would end up finishing runner-up at the 2022 PNC Championship, played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Grand Lakes.
Hogs vs. Bradley: How to Listen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Bradley Braves men’s basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3:00pm is not being televised nor available for video stream. The game can be listened to on the Razorback Sports Network call from Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman. How to...
How to Listen to Razorback Basketball
For fans looking to stream Razorback Men’s and Women’s Basketball radio calls, it can be found for FREE on the Arkansas Razorbacks app. Once you’ve downloaded and opened the app, follow these steps to find the live audio:. Click the “headphones icon” near the bottom left of...
SHOW 5: Eric Musselman Live Airs Tonight From 7-8 pm
FAYETTEVILLE – The fifth edition of Eric Musselman Live will take place tonight (Dec. 19) at Sassy’s Barbeque and Grille (on Steamboat Drive off Wedington). The show will be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman and Chuck...
