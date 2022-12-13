OMAHA, Neb. – In the only top-25 matchup of the day in NCAA DI women’s basketball, the No. 21/22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (13-0) earned a statement win at No. 16 Creighton, 83-75. Arkansas was paced by four players in double digits, led by Samara Spencer’s 26 points and Saylor Poffenbarger’s third double-double of the season (16 points and 11 rebounds). The Razorbacks’ 13-0 start matches the best start for the program since 2013.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO