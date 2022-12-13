'The Voice' Coaches Sing Nat King Cole's Christmas Classic Like You've Never Heard It Before

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

With Christmas just around the corner, The Voice coaches got in the holiday spirit on Monday night’s final performance episode of season 22.

Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani took the stage for a new arrangement of the classic holiday song "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)," which was made famous by Nat King Cole, but actually written by Mel Torme, who also performed it.

It has become a tradition for the coaches to come together for some holiday cheer on The Voice, and they will also carry out another tradition on tonight’s results show, when each of the coaches will perform with their final artists.

Then at night’s end one of the five finalists—Bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, and Morgan Myles—will be crowned the winner by America’s vote.

Also performing on tonight’s finale will be Kane Brown ft. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and Girl Named Tom.

Kane and Blake will be performing the hit title track from Kane’s most recent album, “Different Man.” Kelly will perform a solo rendition of her duet with Ariana Grande, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” from her Grammy Award-nominated holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around.

Maluma will perform his smash hit single “Junio,” while OneRepublic will perform their Top 5 smash and No. 1 hit on Hot AC Radio, “I Ain’t Worried.” BRELAND will make his debut on The Voice performing his current chart-climbing country single “For What It’s Worth.”

And last season’s The Voice winners, Girl Named Tom, will return to entertain with the title track “One More Christmas” from their first EP.

The Voice airs the Season 22 finale tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

