ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

'The Voice' Coaches Sing Nat King Cole's Christmas Classic Like You've Never Heard It Before

By Paulette Cohn
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SR8Dm_0jhQ8iUi00
(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

With Christmas just around the corner, The Voice coaches got in the holiday spirit on Monday night’s final performance episode of season 22.

Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani took the stage for a new arrangement of the classic holiday song "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)," which was made famous by Nat King Cole, but actually written by Mel Torme, who also performed it.

It has become a tradition for the coaches to come together for some holiday cheer on The Voice, and they will also carry out another tradition on tonight’s results show, when each of the coaches will perform with their final artists.

Then at night’s end one of the five finalists—Bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, and Morgan Myles—will be crowned the winner by America’s vote.

Also performing on tonight’s finale will be Kane Brown ft. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and Girl Named Tom.

Kane and Blake will be performing the hit title track from Kane’s most recent album, “Different Man.” Kelly will perform a solo rendition of her duet with Ariana Grande, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” from her Grammy Award-nominated holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around.

Maluma will perform his smash hit single “Junio,” while OneRepublic will perform their Top 5 smash and No. 1 hit on Hot AC Radio, “I Ain’t Worried.” BRELAND will make his debut on The Voice performing his current chart-climbing country single “For What It’s Worth.”

And last season’s The Voice winners, Girl Named Tom, will return to entertain with the title track “One More Christmas” from their first EP.

The Voice airs the Season 22 finale tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Next, The Voice’s Bodie Reveals Why He Chose Blake Shelton Over Gwen Stefani As His Coach

Comments / 1

Related
The Boot

‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]

All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
talentrecap.com

John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident

The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities

When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
OKLAHOMA STATE
GoldDerby

Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place

At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family.  The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22 finale spotlight: Brayden Lape would be Blake Shelton’s third teenage winner and seventh overall

Because he’s won “The Voice” eight times, Blake Shelton has a lot of different feathers in his cap. Among them is his ability to nurture the budding talents of teenage artists. Among his three artists entering the season 22 finale on Monday and Tuesday night is Brayden Lape, the small town singer from Michigan that was only 15 years old when he auditioned for the show. If Brayden wins, he’d be Team Blake’s third teenager to win and the seventh overall in series history. SEE Who deserves to win ‘The Voice’ season 22? Let your voice be heard! [POLL] Many young artists...
MICHIGAN STATE
Distractify

Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the night as she was scheduled to perform twice on country music's biggest stage. Before heading inside, she made sure to make an entrance that had fans doing double takes. Joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda stunned in a showstopping, sultry dress that she teased on Instagram before hitting the red carpet.
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Parade

Parade

68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy