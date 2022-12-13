ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Guaranteed Basic Income Bill Wins Approval From St. Louis Board of Aldermen

By Monica Obradovic
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgbEl_0jhQ8hbz00
Only St. Louis Public Schools families who make less than 170 percent of the federal poverty level would be eligible to receive the monthly cash assistance.

A bill to give $500 in monthly payments to about 440 St. Louis households received its final OK  from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen today. The bill backed by Mayor Tishaura Jones now heads to her desk for her final approval.

Based on the bill’s plan, $5 million in pandemic relief funds would be distributed to families in poverty-stricken households for 18 months.


Over 30 U.S. cities have launched similar guaranteed basic income programs, including Chicago and Atlanta. The funds are usually tailored to benefit specific populations, such as new mothers or recently incarcerated people. St. Louis’ program will target families with children in St. Louis Public Schools who make less than 170 percent of the federal poverty level.

A large portion of St. Louis Public Schools families live in unstable housing conditions, Mayoral Chief of Staff Jared Boyd explained at a committee meeting last week. Schools are spending lots of resources to stabilize these families, Boyd said. Offering cash assistance would alleviate the school’s burden and provide stability to families who struggle to keep their affairs in order.

“It is a lot easier to focus on either making your child’s doctor appointment or applying for a job when you don’t have to think about the immediate needs of where your next meal is coming from or how you’ll prevent a utility from getting cutting off or how you’ll get to a job if your car isn’t working,” Boyd said.


Throughout the debate over this bill, the mayor’s office has contended the direct cash assistance program the city passed last year was successful, claiming that providing recipients a one-time payment of $500 increased their opportunities for employment, with a majority of recipients putting the funds toward groceries, utilities and gas.

Some aldermen weren’t convinced. Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley thought the bill should outline how families could spend the funds. At today’s Board of Aldermen meeting, Alderman Joe Vaccaro said he disagreed with how the bill would only benefit a few hundred families in need when there are several thousand in St. Louis.

Ward 19 Alderwoman Marlene Davis questioned the effectiveness of providing families $500 when several community organizations and support systems already provided services for needy families.


“You’re putting a band-aid on something that don’t even need a band-aid,” Davis said.

But guaranteed basic income is only a small part of the bill. Overall, the bill proposes allocating $52.2 million in American Rescue Plan Funds to various community investments.

The largest appropriation — $19.86 million — would go to the Department of Human Services to provide housing stabilization, senior services and emergency rental assistance, and the guaranteed basic income proposal.

Other appropriations include $13 million to federally qualified health centers for them to develop and expand. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment would receive $6 million to bolster year-round jobs for youth.

For the most part, aldermen opposed to the guaranteed basic income portion of the bill ended up voting in favor of the bill anyway.


The bill received 21 yes votes and one no. Alderwoman Lisa Middlebrook voted present and Alderman James Lappe abstained.

“We rose collectively to the occasion today,” Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard, who sponsored the bill, said in a statement. “I’m proud to have played a role in passing a bill that will directly impact working families in our beloved city of St. Louis.”

The bill does not set forth a timeline on when eligible St. Louisans could apply for assistance from the guaranteed basic income program. The mayor's office has not announced a timeline yet.

"We will take lessons learned from other direct payment pilot programs across the country and take the time to make sure any application process is fair and equitable," spokesman Nick Desideri said.


This story has been updated to include comment from Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard and the mayor's office.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 3

Suck it up
3d ago

So, another flipping hand out to baby machines that won't get off their butts and work for a living, Jones I am sick of you!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlpublicradio.org

Why St. Louis-area schools are still losing students every year

The student population in public schools in the St. Louis region declined again this year, this time by more than 2,500 students. It’s part of a long-term trend reflecting larger demographic changes in St. Louis and across the country. Since the first school year that was affected by the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

St. Louis aldermen pass basic income program for city residents. Here’s how it will work

More than 400 families in St. Louis still dealing with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic will get a little bit of help from the city. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday gave final approval to a $5 million universal basic income program by a 21-1 vote, with one member voting present and one abstaining. About 440 families will receive $500 a month for 18 months.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest arrest

A woman arrested during a 2017 protest connected to a previous police shooting sought $177,000 in damages over alleged excessive force. A civil jury ruled in favor of the officers on all counts. Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest …. A woman arrested during a 2017...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Evan Crosby

10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis nonprofit will use $250,000 grant to feed more people

Feed My People, a nonprofit that runs food pantries in St. Louis County and Jefferson County, will expand its services with help from a $250,000 grant. The Economic Development Corporation of Jefferson County awarded the grant with money from the 2020 CARES Act. Feed My People previously received $40,000 from...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Can religious displays on public property be restricted?

It’s a time of the year when you can see religious symbols on display. Can religious displays on public property be restricted?. It’s a time of the year when you can see religious symbols on display. Possible concrete issues in Collinsville, Ill. overpass. Collinsville police are on the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior

The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior. The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The difference …. The words “wishing” and “hoping” are often...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Lamar Johnson denies role in killing that led to life term

A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City to expand tiny house village for homeless

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located on a former RV Park just north of Downtown St. Louis sits a village of 50 tiny homes. The brightly colored homes are part of a transitional housing program between the City of St. Louis and The Magdala Foundation. “It means everything to me,”...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
4K+
Followers
740
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy