ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Thieves use truck to rip compressor out the ground, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBw7L_0jhQ8gjG00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on thieves that stole a compressor.

On Dec. 12 at approximately 1 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a theft on Isabelle Street, off Bowen Avenue.

Surveillance footage captured a man wrapping a chain around a compressor with his white pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and ripping it out the wall and ground.

A woman helped load the inner pieces of the compressor onto the rear of the truck, police said.

Police also said that the two drove off heading northbound, dragging the compressor from behind the vehicle.

Suspect 1 was a man, of medium build, wearing a dark-colored jacket and inner white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and ball cap and boots.

Suspect 2 was a white woman, of a small build, wearing a dark-colored jacket and light-colored pants.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglar breaks into homes, busted in bathtub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window. The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody. It turns […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Driver hits police cars, causes thousands in damages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis driver is responsible for damaging two police cruisers last month in Hickory Hill. Jehu Cruz, 21, was charged this week with vandalism of up to $50,000. Police said officers were in the 7100 block of Winchester attempting to talk to Cruz when he drove his Nissan into two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Horn Lake shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

One dead in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Old Navy shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at an Old Navy that involved three suspects on Dec. 9. Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint at 9:45 p.m. at the Old Navy on 3440 Poplar Avenue. Police say three women exited the store without paying. The suspects...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

No comment from driver accused of killing firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a Memphis firefighter this summer appeared in court for a hearing Friday. The court hearing for his alleged killer, Maurice Yarbrough, comes four months after the death of firefighter David Pleasant. His family was also in the courtroom. While most of Yarbrough‘s time has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One in custody after woman shot in neighborhood off Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on Thursday. Memphis police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. on Eastview Drive off of Walnut Grove. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say they have a man in custody.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot while trying to stop assault, man charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested seven months after a woman was shot while trying to save a young man from getting beat up. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, may be the reason the young man is alive. “He was so young, and he could have been one of my kids. One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect who escaped Coldwater, MS police back in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Mississippi have announced the arrest of a man who escaped police custody a month ago after allegedly bringing a firearm to a school. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. was a wanted man after he escaped from police custody in mid-November. The Coldwater Police Department reported Thursday that he is […]
COLDWATER, MS
WREG

Stolen car plows into apartment with woman, daughter inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is homeless after someone driving a stolen car crashed into her home Wednesday morning. A woman told WREG she was home with her daughter when the car came crashing into her apartment on Faulkner Ridge Drive just off Sycamore View. “I thought it was thundering and when I opened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Accident injures three in western DeSoto County

Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
COLDWATER, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
124K+
Followers
137K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy