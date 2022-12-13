Read full article on original website
Florine M. White
Heaven has called another home. Florine M. White, age 97, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, left this life on December 1, 2022. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio, yet lived in Mount Vernon, Ohio, for over 65 years. Florine knew the Lord and her Savior and was a member of the...
Barbette F. Bailey
Barbette Faye Bailey, age 69, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the morning of Wednesday December 7, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1953, in Coshocton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Eva (Homman) Mangold. Barbette graduated from Riverview High School in 1971, and worked as a...
Mount Vernon's Zoldak, Loudonville's Shultz part of All-Area girls CC team
SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Fred Thomas "Tom" Dvorak
Fred Thomas “Tom” Dvorak, 81 of Harrodsburg, KY, formerly of Mount Vernon, OH passed away at his residence on December 8, 2022. He was born on March 17, 1941, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Horesh) Dvorak in Cleveland, OH. Calling hours will be Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 5:00pm...
Mansfield takes a toll on Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Mansfield prevailed 73-57 at Mt. Vernon High on December 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Mt Vernon and Mansfield played in a 62-57 game on January 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Thelma F. Parker
Thelma F. Parker, age 94, of Mount Vernon, passed away on December 12, 2022, at Country Court Nursing Home. She was born on January 18, 1928, in Hornell, New York and was the daughter to the late Michael and Mable (Casey) Jessup. To plant a tree in memory of Thelma...
Pilates studio Roots Down brings stress-free vibes to Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — Lindsey Nelson moved to the Rocky Mountains and the mile-high city of Denver 20 years ago, far away from Mount Vernon. That was the setting where she fell in love with pilates.
Food For The Hungry surpasses goal, raises nearly $275K to fight hunger in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- Jeff Mabe saw it all Friday. The outreach pastor at Covenant Church in Mount Vernon volunteered as one of several donation collectors during the Food For The Hungry drive. He stood on the yellow line dividing East High Street, in front of the Knox Memorial, and he collected monetary donations in a plastic bucket from people driving by.
Mount Vernon council approves utility department restructure
MOUNT VERNON — Utilities were once again front and center at the Monday meeting of Mount Vernon City Council as council members voted 6 to 1 to restructure the department. Councilman Mike Hillier cast the dissenting vote. The move creates the positions of wasterwater superintendent and utility office administrator....
