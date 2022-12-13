Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach lower values to around 40 below zero Tuesday through Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Dobson Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Fernwood, Kellogg, Wallace, Lookout Pass, Osburn, Pinehurst, St. Maries, and Mullan. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Light snow is expected to develop Saturday evening, increasing on Sunday as bands of moderate snow develop. This will lead to winter travel conditions that will persist into Monday morning.
