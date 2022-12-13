Effective: 2022-12-18 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Western and Central Chouteau County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills may reach lower values to around 40 below zero Tuesday through Thursday morning.

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO