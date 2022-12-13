Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Feds charge multiple Michigan men tied to illegally converting handguns to fully automatic
Federal authorities have charged multiple Michigan men allegedly tied to selling or distributing illegal devices used to convert handguns from semi-automatic to fully automatic. U.S. attorneys and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday, Dec. 15 said that 11 men have been charged as part of a ring that involved...
Life sentences too severe for men in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Federal prosecutors are seeking life sentences for Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The defendants’ attorneys called for lesser punishment and dispute prosecutors’ contention that the two played leadership roles in the 2020 plot. Rather, an FBI informant led the way.
$7.3 million winning Lucky For Life lottery ticket sold in Akron: See where
AKRON, Ohio — A $7.3 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lucky For Life drawing on Friday, Dec. 16, was sold at the Circle K in Akron located at 1178 S. Arlington St., the Ohio Lottery has announced. The cash option for Friday's jackpot is more than $5 million. The...
Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies to receive body cameras from state grant
CLEVELAND — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the state will award almost $5 million to dozens of local law enforcement agencies to help pay for body camera programs. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO!...
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
95.3 MNC
An Edwardsburg man allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars
An Edwardsburg man allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars. And now, he’s being charged for fraud. Officials say that 69-year-old Najeeb Khan would write checks and make wire transfers for money that he did not have. The US attorney’s office says that Khan used to money to grow...
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WNDU
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after check-kiting scheme causes $150M financial loss
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who allegedly ran a check kiting scheme for years caused a total financial loss of nearly $150 million, according to court documents. 69-year-old Najeeb Khan of Edwardsburg on Tuesday got an idea of how much time he may have to spend paying for his financial crimes.
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
Detroit News
Michigan chosen for federal pilot program to improve child welfare system
Michigan will be a pilot for a national test program that aims to reform the country's child welfare system, state officials said Friday, after the state has sought for 15 years to fix problems. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is one of eight states chosen to participate...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Judge grants stay of parole order for Jarvi
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has prevailed in her request for a stay of enforcement of a parole order involving a man convicted for a Livingston County kidnapping and assault in 1993. 63-year-old Floyd Jarvi pled no contest in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed...
Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
Major COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Las Vegas woman has entered a guilty plea to a federal charge connected to a major COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme involving Minnesota. According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon fraudulently applied for more than $7.1 million in pandemic-related assistance that caused the US government and multiple state agencies to pay out more than $4.7 million in benefits. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says much of the fraud involved unlawful applications for COVID pandemic unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states, including Minnesota.
theevreport.com
Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semi trucks and is the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semi trucks outside of California.
Fed up with all the text message spam? Michigan Attorney General wants wireless providers to block robotexts
The Michigan Attorney General is joining the Federal Communications Commission and other state AGs in the battle against way too many unwanted and annoying texts.
Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, who went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005. Parlier's family said she left home after an argument with her parents. She has not been seen since and her remains haven't been found. In Pennsylvania, Haulman confessed to killing two women, Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020. Police say when they interviewed Haulman last winter about those cases, he also confessed to killing Parlier and said where her body might be found. It wasn't clear whether Haulman has a lawyer in Michigan who can comment on the Parlier case. Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary exam in Michigan later this month.
Odometer fraud a growing problem as used car market heats up
As scammers look to capitalize on a hot used car market, records reveal odometer fraud is a growing problem in Central Indiana.
US Marshals capture Louisiana murder suspect in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Members of the U.S. Marshals' Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have captured a suspect wanted for murder in Louisiana. Task force members located and arrested 50-year-old Romalic Nash Sr. on Wednesday at a residence near the 1100 block of Jeanie J Avenue in Akron.
Michigan’s recount was ‘worth the time’ for requester. Clerks have mixed feelings.
ST. JOHNS, MI – Midterm results have changed very little in Michigan’s massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3. But the investigative effort has already proved successful for the group of election skeptics that requested it. “It was worth the time, because a number of problems that need...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 2