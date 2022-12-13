ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsburg, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Judge grants stay of parole order for Jarvi

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has prevailed in her request for a stay of enforcement of a parole order involving a man convicted for a Livingston County kidnapping and assault in 1993. 63-year-old Floyd Jarvi pled no contest in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Major COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Las Vegas woman has entered a guilty plea to a federal charge connected to a major COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme involving Minnesota. According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon fraudulently applied for more than $7.1 million in pandemic-related assistance that caused the US government and multiple state agencies to pay out more than $4.7 million in benefits. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says much of the fraud involved unlawful applications for COVID pandemic unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states, including Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
theevreport.com

Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semi trucks and is the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semi trucks outside of California.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, who went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005. Parlier's family said she left home after an argument with her parents. She has not been seen since and her remains haven't been found. In Pennsylvania, Haulman confessed to killing two women, Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020. Police say when they interviewed Haulman last winter about those cases, he also confessed to killing Parlier and said where her body might be found. It wasn't clear whether Haulman has a lawyer in Michigan who can comment on the Parlier case. Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary exam in Michigan later this month.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKYC

US Marshals capture Louisiana murder suspect in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Members of the U.S. Marshals' Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have captured a suspect wanted for murder in Louisiana. Task force members located and arrested 50-year-old Romalic Nash Sr. on Wednesday at a residence near the 1100 block of Jeanie J Avenue in Akron.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy