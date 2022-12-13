Read full article on original website
It's bowl season and the Fresno State Bulldogs will be featured in the Mountain West's premier bowl destination. The 'Dogs will take on Washington State in the LA Bowl, which will have a network television broadcast on ABC. It is the first time since 2018 that Fresno State was featured on ABC and the third time this season the 'Dogs have been on network TV. BarkBoard breaks down how to watch and follow along the bowl game.
Jackson State Preview
The Jackson State team Texas Tech will meet in Houston at 2:45 on Saturday the 17th may be a bit tougher than one would expect. True, they’re a 1-9 club from the SWAC, but they haven’t exactly been a pushover for all of the tough opponents they’ve faced. Jackson State lost by only 10 points at Michigan, by 11 to Mississippi State, six at Tulsa and three at Little Rock. What’s more, their one win came on the road over a respectable SMU program. They did, however, suffer a 27-point drubbing at the hands of TCU, Jackson State’s only Big XII opponent to this date. The point however, still stands. Jackson State has competed well at times against Power Six teams and solid mid-majors. And Texas Tech, which hasn’t exactly been steamrolling presumably weaker teams, had better take the Tigers seriously.
Jake Dickert says Cougar OC, DC hires done by Jan. 8
JAKE DICKERT SAID he plans to have his offensive and defensive coordinator, and edge defenders coach, in place by Jan. 8, a little over three weeks from now. That means WSU next week will sign roughly 20 future Cougs during the recruiting early signing period without either coordinator known to the signees.
In honor of Mike Leach, WSU will wear decals on helmets at LA Bowl
JAKE DICKERT SAID on Friday Washington State will be wearing decals on its helmets to honor Mike Leach during the LA Bowl at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Leach, the former WSU coach from 2012-19, passed earlier Monday at the age of 61. “We’re excited to honor Coach on Saturday,” Dickert...
Reaction to Chris Beard arrest, suspension
Joe Yeager and Jarret Johnson react to the news of former Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard's arrest and suspension.
