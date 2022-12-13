The Jackson State team Texas Tech will meet in Houston at 2:45 on Saturday the 17th may be a bit tougher than one would expect. True, they’re a 1-9 club from the SWAC, but they haven’t exactly been a pushover for all of the tough opponents they’ve faced. Jackson State lost by only 10 points at Michigan, by 11 to Mississippi State, six at Tulsa and three at Little Rock. What’s more, their one win came on the road over a respectable SMU program. They did, however, suffer a 27-point drubbing at the hands of TCU, Jackson State’s only Big XII opponent to this date. The point however, still stands. Jackson State has competed well at times against Power Six teams and solid mid-majors. And Texas Tech, which hasn’t exactly been steamrolling presumably weaker teams, had better take the Tigers seriously.

JACKSON, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO