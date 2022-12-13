Read full article on original website
WSAW
SPASH upends West, Merrill trumps East in girls’ hoops
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After the weather canceled Thursday’s action, teams returned to the court Friday night in high school action. Wausau was the place for girls’ hoops in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. First, at Wausau West, the Warriors put their 25-game conference winning streak on the line...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Winter Weather Conditions Bring Power Outages, Downed Branches
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Freezing rain and ice moving through Central Wisconsin have caused numerous power outages through the WPS service area. Outages have been reported in the Schofield, Knowlton, Marathon City, and Mosinee areas. The number of customers impacted in each incident ranges from a handful to around...
WSAW
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WSAW) - Wausau native Grace Stanke has won the title of Miss America. She beat out Miss New York for the crown. The Wausau West grad was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June. The 20-year-old recently won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her classical violin performance, earning a...
Wausau West grad crowned Miss America
A Wausau West graduate and University of Wisconsin engineering student has been crowned Miss America. Grace Stanke is the first nuclear engineering student and third Miss Wisconsin to earn the honor. Stable is the daughter of Darrin and Jenny Stanke. She earned the Miss Wisconsin title earlier this year and...
WSAW
Sylvan Hill opens for the season Dec. 16
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow lovers rejoice as Wausau’s tubing hill, Sylvan Hill, is officially open for the season on Dec. 16. The west hill has a vertical drop of 133 feet, while the east hill has a vertical drop of 120 feet. The hill offers six runs and two tows that will pull you back up to the top.
onfocus.news
Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin's own Grace Stanke crowned as Miss America 2023
Grace Stanke of Wausau is now Miss America 2023. She was crowned at the competition Thursday after three action-packed nights showcasing talent, interview skills, and social impact achievements.
WSAW
K-tech Kleening and Restoration celebrates 20 years of holiday food baskets
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the season of giving, and this year K-tech Kleening and Restoration is celebrating 20 years of their Holiday Food Baskets charity event. About 80 students from D.C. Everest and Evergreen Elementary were on hand to pack this year’s holiday baskets. Craig Kersemeier, President...
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield School Board Discusses Results of Survey About Building Referendum
The Marshfield School Board heard the results of a survey gauging the support for a $99.5 million referendum at their Wednesday evening meeting. The Marshfield School District’s Facility Planning Committee has been discussing the project and sent out a community survey regarding the referendum. They received 1,516 responses, with the largest response from 65+ at 28% followed by 35-44 at 24%.
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
Wausau native Miss Wisconsin wins talent scholarship in night two of Miss America prelims
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, won the talent scholarship Tuesday for her classical violin performance during the second night of the 2023 Miss America Competition. Stanke made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss...
Wausau area births, Dec. 14
Joseph Peters and Rebecca Gwidt announce the birth of their son Jett Joseph, born at 8 a.m. Dec. 9, 2022. Jett weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
Wausau area obituaries December 14, 2022
Andrew Gerald Dallman went to Heaven on December 9, 2022 at his home in Weston at the age of 48 after fighting a hard battle with an unexpected heart condition before meeting his Heavenly Father. Andy was born on May 4, 1974 in Schofield, Wisconsin to Gerald and Shirley Dallman....
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WSAW
First Alert Weather Days: First round of weather beginning to fall in the area
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday as a slow-moving, multi-day winter storm impacts the region. The multi-day winter storm to bring two rounds. We have high confidence this winter storm will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet, allowing for ice to accumulate, followed by heavy amounts of snow.
onfocus.news
Possible New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A possible new restaurant could be coming to downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause of MRDG, LLC presented to the City of Marshfield Common Council Tuesday evening, sharing details of the potential project. Krause (also of Forward Bank) spoke about a project that is being explored in...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Embarrass man’s amazing collection of vintage outboard motors
EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - After a decorated career in the U.S. Army, a Shawano County man has spent the last 25 years amassing a very unique collection. It’s a collection of vintage outboard boat motors, some nearly 100 years old. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Embarrass...
spashmirror.com
Is SPASH Misgendering Students?
You are sitting in class; it’s the first day of school you have a pit in your stomach. The teacher is talking about introductions to the class. It’s your turn to stand. You say your name and pronouns. Your teacher looks confused, did other students notice this? The class continues, the bell rings. You are trying to leave when you get called over by your teacher. They ask you if you have a gender support plan for your transition. You don’t. They ask if your parents allow you to be called this name. They do not. You leave and all you can think about is how you may be dead for the rest of your school year.
