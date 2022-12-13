ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee, WI

WSAW

SPASH upends West, Merrill trumps East in girls’ hoops

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After the weather canceled Thursday’s action, teams returned to the court Friday night in high school action. Wausau was the place for girls’ hoops in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. First, at Wausau West, the Warriors put their 25-game conference winning streak on the line...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Winter Weather Conditions Bring Power Outages, Downed Branches

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Freezing rain and ice moving through Central Wisconsin have caused numerous power outages through the WPS service area. Outages have been reported in the Schofield, Knowlton, Marathon City, and Mosinee areas. The number of customers impacted in each incident ranges from a handful to around...
MOSINEE, WI
WSAW

Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WSAW) - Wausau native Grace Stanke has won the title of Miss America. She beat out Miss New York for the crown. The Wausau West grad was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June. The 20-year-old recently won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her classical violin performance, earning a...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau West grad crowned Miss America

A Wausau West graduate and University of Wisconsin engineering student has been crowned Miss America. Grace Stanke is the first nuclear engineering student and third Miss Wisconsin to earn the honor. Stable is the daughter of Darrin and Jenny Stanke. She earned the Miss Wisconsin title earlier this year and...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Sylvan Hill opens for the season Dec. 16

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow lovers rejoice as Wausau’s tubing hill, Sylvan Hill, is officially open for the season on Dec. 16. The west hill has a vertical drop of 133 feet, while the east hill has a vertical drop of 120 feet. The hill offers six runs and two tows that will pull you back up to the top.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

K-tech Kleening and Restoration celebrates 20 years of holiday food baskets

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the season of giving, and this year K-tech Kleening and Restoration is celebrating 20 years of their Holiday Food Baskets charity event. About 80 students from D.C. Everest and Evergreen Elementary were on hand to pack this year’s holiday baskets. Craig Kersemeier, President...
WESTON, WI
merrillfotonews.com

2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics

On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield School Board Discusses Results of Survey About Building Referendum

The Marshfield School Board heard the results of a survey gauging the support for a $99.5 million referendum at their Wednesday evening meeting. The Marshfield School District’s Facility Planning Committee has been discussing the project and sent out a community survey regarding the referendum. They received 1,516 responses, with the largest response from 65+ at 28% followed by 35-44 at 24%.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 14, 2022

Andrew Gerald Dallman went to Heaven on December 9, 2022 at his home in Weston at the age of 48 after fighting a hard battle with an unexpected heart condition before meeting his Heavenly Father. Andy was born on May 4, 1974 in Schofield, Wisconsin to Gerald and Shirley Dallman....
WAUSAU, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Days: First round of weather beginning to fall in the area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday as a slow-moving, multi-day winter storm impacts the region. The multi-day winter storm to bring two rounds. We have high confidence this winter storm will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet, allowing for ice to accumulate, followed by heavy amounts of snow.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Possible New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A possible new restaurant could be coming to downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause of MRDG, LLC presented to the City of Marshfield Common Council Tuesday evening, sharing details of the potential project. Krause (also of Forward Bank) spoke about a project that is being explored in...
MARSHFIELD, WI
spashmirror.com

Is SPASH Misgendering Students?

You are sitting in class; it’s the first day of school you have a pit in your stomach. The teacher is talking about introductions to the class. It’s your turn to stand. You say your name and pronouns. Your teacher looks confused, did other students notice this? The class continues, the bell rings. You are trying to leave when you get called over by your teacher. They ask you if you have a gender support plan for your transition. You don’t. They ask if your parents allow you to be called this name. They do not. You leave and all you can think about is how you may be dead for the rest of your school year.

