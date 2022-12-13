You are sitting in class; it’s the first day of school you have a pit in your stomach. The teacher is talking about introductions to the class. It’s your turn to stand. You say your name and pronouns. Your teacher looks confused, did other students notice this? The class continues, the bell rings. You are trying to leave when you get called over by your teacher. They ask you if you have a gender support plan for your transition. You don’t. They ask if your parents allow you to be called this name. They do not. You leave and all you can think about is how you may be dead for the rest of your school year.

1 DAY AGO