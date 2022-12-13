Read full article on original website
SheKnows
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
ETOnline.com
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Sam Gets Possessed by Thorfinn in Christmas Episode (Exclusive)
It's a Ghosts Christmas! The crew at Woodstone mansion get into the holiday spirit on Thursday's two-part Christmas episode, which can only mean one thing: more shenanigans. ET exclusively premieres an exclusive clip from Part 1 of the one-hour holiday special, titled "The Christmas Spirit," where Sam (Rose McIver) finds herself hilariously possessed by Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) after getting an accidental shock from touching a lamp. To say comedy ensues as the two unlikely personas clash is an understatement.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
ETOnline.com
Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List
It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
ETOnline.com
Ellen DeGeneres Posts Video of Favorite Show Moments With Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'He Brought So Much Joy'
Ellen DeGeneres is remembering her late house DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, as someone who "brought so much joy to my life." The former daytime talk show host took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a sweet video paying tribute to Boss, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 40. The nearly 6-minute video starts with DeGeneres sitting in her host seat during what appears to be the final days of her syndicated talk show.
ETOnline.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Connie Posts Tribute to Late Son: 'Your Mother Loves You to Eternity and Beyond'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom Connie Boss Alexander paid tribute to her late son and thanked fans for the outpouring support in wake of the unimaginable tragedy. Connie took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, just two days after Boss died in Los Angeles. Connie, who many fans grew to know during her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, wanted everyone to know that their messages of support are being received, even if she hasn't reached out or responded.
ETOnline.com
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
New details surrounding the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss have come to light. ET has learned that Boss left a note behind indicating he couldn’t go on anymore. Specifics about the content of the letter will not be given. TMZ was first to report that a note was left.
ETOnline.com
Tyler Perry Opens Up About His Own Suicide Attempts as He Remembers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Tyler Perry is opening up about his past suicide attempts while paying tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss.. The dancer, producer and actor died on Tuesday, shocking his family, friends and fans. He was 40 years old. "I've only met [Boss] a couple of times, but he always full...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Marriage to Kody Is Over, Leaving Him With One Wife
Meri Brown is making a major reveal about her marriage. In a clip from Sunday’s Sister Wives: One-on-One, Kody Brown’s first wife confirms the end of their 32-year relationship. The clip begins with Kody talking to the cameras and sharing where he stands with his first wife. "I...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
ETOnline.com
'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)
It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
ETOnline.com
Gwen Stefani's Best Looks From 'The Voice'
Gwen Stefani has been a fashion icon on The Voice! Here are some of her best fits throughout the seasons.
ETOnline.com
Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'
Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
ETOnline.com
Original 'CSI' Star Eric Szmanda to Return for 'CSI: Vegas'
Another original CSI cast member is headed back to Las Vegas. Eric Szmanda, who played tech whiz Greg Sanders on all 15 seasons of CSI, will reunite with Marg Helgenberger on season 2 of CSI: Vegas, ET has confirmed. Szmanda will appear in multiple episodes, though additional details about his...
ETOnline.com
Al Roker Receives Heartfelt Message From 'CBS Mornings' Anchor Gayle King Following Hospital Release
The competition for ratings among morning shows is fierce, but none of that mattered when Gayle King, in one of the classiest and sincerest gestures displayed on network television, took a moment to acknowledge her morning show rival, Al Roker, and send him heartfelt wishes as he looks to recover following his hospitalization.
ETOnline.com
Tobey Maguire and 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance
It was bring your daughter to work day for Tobey Maguire, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Babylon, with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby. The 47-year-old actor made the rare red carpet appearance with Ruby on Thursday night at the Academy Museum Gala. Babylon, starring Maguire, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, hits theaters Dec. 23. Maguire donned a dark grey suit with a white dress shirt and black silk tie.
ETOnline.com
'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)
In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Pokes Fun at Parents Christine and Kody Brown's Divorce
Sister Wivesstar Gwendlyn Brown doesn't mind poking fun at her parents Christine and Kody Brown's recent divorce. The 21-year-old daughter of the former couple took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share that her account was newly verified. Posting a screenshot featuring her new blue checkmark, Gwendlyn wrote, "When...
ETOnline.com
Regina Hall Reflects on Going 'From the Pole to the Oscars' After 'The Best Man' Debut (Exclusive)
Regina Hall has come a long way since she made her theatrical debut in 1999's The Best Man. The award-winning actress became a breakout star thanks to her portrayal of Candace "Candy" Sparks, a stripper that catches the eye of Julian "Murch" Murchison (Harold Perrineau) at his friend's bachelor party. Hall's role made such an impression on fans and production, she returned for the film's 2013 sequel, The Best Man Holiday, and now, its spinoff series.
