A former New York University director of finance allegedly siphoned $3.5 million meant for minority and women-owned businesses and blew some of the cash on herself — including on an $80,000 pool for her Connecticut home, prosecutors said Monday. Cindy Tappe, 57, was charged with diverting funds from New York State Education Department grants into shell companies that she created over a six-year scheme that was discovered in 2018, when she left NYU, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Some of the embezzled money went to expenses related to the grants or employee reimbursements — but at least $660,000 ended up...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO