Special 'Royal Caribbean' Balcony Cruise Cabins Come with a Twist

It looks pretty nice, but it's not for everyone.

For most cruisers, their ideal stateroom would include a balcony. Having a balcony lets you step out and get some fresh air without having to travel up to a deck, and in most cases, it also affords you with some great ocean views. However, on Royal Caribbean's cruise liners, their "Central Park Balcony" staterooms sort of split the difference.

We hadn't heard of these Central Park balcony rooms before this video, filmed by travel agent @cruisinsusie . However, we'd soon see the twist that explains the distinctly metropolitan nickname.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The room itself is pretty nice, but the thing that really defines the room itself is the balcony. Unlike many balcony rooms where you get an ocean view, the balconies in these rooms overlook the courtyard instead, Stepping out on the balcony, it almost feels like you're looking out over a city street. This area is referred to as the "central park"- hence the nickname "Central Park Balcony." While most people would likely prefer an ocean view, rooms like these are a pretty good compromise if you want to have a balcony but can't afford an oceanfront stateroom. We think the view from here is pretty charming too- it just feel like you're in the heart of a hip city rather than at sea.

But what did other cruise goers think about the room? As we expected, the responses were divided. Some people weren't into it. "I just got off that ship. That courtyard at night is stunning but I def wouldn’t want my balcony there. We had an ocean view balcony. Amazing ship," recounted @tisdaecdaily. "No thanks. I'd need some ocean views away from the massive crowds.," stated @jadeheart42.

However, plenty of people actually liked this style of stateroom quite a bit. "My favorite type of room," said @tricialabbe. "Sometimes it’s more fun to people watch then ocean watch," admitted @frankenbeagle.

It just goes to show that there's something for everyone. While this type of stateroom won't suit everyone, it may appeal those who get seasick easily or just love people watching! The next time you're looking into a Royal Caribbean cruise, if an ocean front cabin is out of your price range but you don't want to settle for an interior cabin, see if the "Central Park" view would suit you instead!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !