ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Special 'Royal Caribbean' Balcony Cruise Cabins Come with a Twist

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpmuw_0jhQ7pos00

It looks pretty nice, but it's not for everyone.

For most cruisers, their ideal stateroom would include a balcony. Having a balcony lets you step out and get some fresh air without having to travel up to a deck, and in most cases, it also affords you with some great ocean views. However, on Royal Caribbean's cruise liners, their "Central Park Balcony" staterooms sort of split the difference.

We hadn't heard of these Central Park balcony rooms before this video, filmed by travel agent @cruisinsusie . However, we'd soon see the twist that explains the distinctly metropolitan nickname.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The room itself is pretty nice, but the thing that really defines the room itself is the balcony. Unlike many balcony rooms where you get an ocean view, the balconies in these rooms overlook the courtyard instead, Stepping out on the balcony, it almost feels like you're looking out over a city street. This area is referred to as the "central park"- hence the nickname "Central Park Balcony." While most people would likely prefer an ocean view, rooms like these are a pretty good compromise if you want to have a balcony but can't afford an oceanfront stateroom. We think the view from here is pretty charming too- it just feel like you're in the heart of a hip city rather than at sea.

But what did other cruise goers think about the room? As we expected, the responses were divided. Some people weren't into it. "I just got off that ship. That courtyard at night is stunning but I def wouldn’t want my balcony there. We had an ocean view balcony. Amazing ship," recounted @tisdaecdaily. "No thanks. I'd need some ocean views away from the massive crowds.," stated @jadeheart42.

However, plenty of people actually liked this style of stateroom quite a bit. "My favorite type of room," said @tricialabbe. "Sometimes it’s more fun to people watch then ocean watch," admitted @frankenbeagle.

It just goes to show that there's something for everyone. While this type of stateroom won't suit everyone, it may appeal those who get seasick easily or just love people watching! The next time you're looking into a Royal Caribbean cruise, if an ocean front cabin is out of your price range but you don't want to settle for an interior cabin, see if the "Central Park" view would suit you instead!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 3

Related
HuffPost

Fire Erupts On Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

A fire that broke out aboard a Royal Caribbean ship Monday did enough damage that the rest of the cruise was canceled and the company said the more than 2,200 passengers will be flown from the Bahamas back to Baltimore where the trip began.
TheStreet

After 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises, What I've Learned About Tipping

Tipping has always been a mostly voluntary practice that's supposed to be about customers rewarding service personnel for providing good service. The problem is that restaurants generally consider tips part of wages and don't pay their waiters minimum wage (and that's legal in most places). That makes tipping, while it's usually still optional, a lot more required.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Takes Away a Big Perk From Some Passengers

Each of the cruise lines works hard to get people to try a cruise, and after the customers have had a good time, the companies try to hook them into staying loyal. They do this by offering loyalty programs, from which the benefits begin to pile up as customers earn more points.
The Kitchn

Why You Should Always Put Your Suitcase in the Hotel Bathroom, According to a Entomologist

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
TheStreet

New Casino Owner Closes Beloved Las Vegas Strip Attraction

When a major property changes hands on the Las Vegas Strip, the new owner usually wants to put its stamp on the property. That doesn't always happen quickly. Bally's (BALY) - Get Free Report, for example, has closed on its purchase of Tropicana, and aside from some signage changes to denote the new owner's loyalty program, almost nothing has changed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
TheStreet

More Info Leaks on Royal Caribbean's Huge Dining Room Changes

Experienced cruisers generally dislike change. Every ship seems to have a contingent lamenting how things aren't what they used to be. And that attitude prevails as well on a variety of Facebook message boards devoted to cruising. A few times each week you'll see an exchange where someone asks about...
People

Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python

The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
Axios

Huge aquarium in Berlin collapses with 1,500 fish inside

A massive aquarium in a Berlin hotel burst open Friday, spilling hundreds of tropical fish onto the cold city streets and injuring at least two people, the city's mayor said. Why it matters: Hotel guests were asked to leave the hotel and stand outside in freezing temperatures amid dead fish.
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
590
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy