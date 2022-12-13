ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Denmark has a new government, six weeks after elections: PM

By Olafur STEINAR GESTSSON
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJ03c_0jhQ7jlk00
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the new government will have "a lot of ambitions" /Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

Denmark will finally have a new government six weeks after inconclusive elections with a left-right alliance forged after tortuous negotiations, prime minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday.

The left-wing Frederiksen told reporters that the political alliance was "what our country needs", following a narrow election victory for her Social Democrats in legislative elections on November 1.

"Both because of the crises we face -- inflation, war in Europe -- but also because we have to make decisions that force us to look at things differently," she said.

The new government team will be announced on Thursday, she said, "made up of the Social Democrats, the Liberals and the Moderates".

She spoke to the press after informing Queen Margrethe of the alliance.

Frederiksen said the new government would have "a lot of compromises, but above all, a lot of ambitions".

The monarch tasked her with trying to form a government in November, after individually meeting the leaders of Denmark's 11 other parties in parliament.

"We are in totally new and unchartered territory," Robert Klemmensen, professor of political science at Lund University, told AFP.

"It's extremely surprising -- no one thought it would be possible to form this government."

- Beyond traditional politics -

The last coalition government between the Social Democrats and the Liberals lasted just nine months, between 1978 and 1979.

But the Social Democrats -- used to leading minority governments -- are by far the largest party with 50 seats out of the 179 in Parliament.

While her government was largely hailed for handling the Covid-19 pandemic, the November election was triggered by the country's so-called mink crisis.

The affair erupted after the government decided in November 2020 to cull the country's 15 million minks over fears of a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus.

The decision turned out to be illegal, and the Social Liberal party propping up Frederiksen's minority government threatened to topple it unless she called early elections to regain voters' confidence.

The Social Liberals paid a price for the gamble, losing nine of their 16 seats.

In contrast it was the Social Democrats' best election outcome in two decades, and allowed Frederiksen to enter negotiations from a position of strength.

Frederiksen and her Social Democrats had said even before the vote that it wanted to govern beyond traditional divisions.

They had to negotiate with the main Danish party on the political right, the Liberal Party, and the newly-formed centrist party, the Moderates, created by former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

The Moderates won more than nine percent of votes and Rasmussen insisted he wanted to be "the bridge" between the left and right.

The far-right has heavily influenced Danish politics in recent decades -- but three populist parties together won just 14.4 percent of votes and have had little influence on the negotiations.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Tunisia awaits languid election for powerless parliament

Tunisians are to vote Saturday on a parliament largely stripped of its powers, the final pillar of a hyper-presidential system installed by President Kais Saied after a power grab last year. In July this year, Saied used a widely shunned referendum to push through a new constitution, stripping parliament of any real clout and giving his own office almost unlimited powers.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Fiji vote tight with count in final stretch

Fiji's tumultuous election was too close to call Saturday heading into the final stretch of counting, with a thin margin separating incumbent Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama from bitter rival Sitiveni Rabuka.  While the vote is seen as a test of Fiji's often-fragile democracy, there is a regional significance as well -- Bainimarama has been close to China, while Rabuka is likely to distance himself from Beijing. 
AFP

Fiji vote tightening as police question opposition leader

Fiji's election count was tightening Saturday following a tumultuous night for opposition leader Sitiveni Rabuka, who police called in for questioning after he urged the military to intervene.  Opposition parties led by Rabuka have said the incident cast doubt on the entire election process and that counting should be stopped immediately. 
TheDailyBeast

South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV

The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
AFP

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

Peru's embattled President Dina Boluarte said Saturday she would not step down in the face of violent protests over her predecessor's ouster as she called on lawmakers to bring forward elections as a way to quell unrest. We will be here, firmly, until Congress determines to bring forward the elections," Boluarte told Peruvians.
AFP

Germany signs contract to buy F-35 jets

Germany on Wednesday signed a deal to buy dozens of US-made F-35 fighter jets, US officials said, part of the country's military overhaul following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  The cost of the jets is to come from a planned 100 billion euro investment in the armed forces, unveiled following the outbreak of the Ukraine war in a bid to overhaul Germany's underfunded military. sr/bp
AFP

Ireland's Varadkar becomes premier for second time

Ireland's Leo Varadkar on Saturday took over as premier for the second time in a handover of power in line with a coalition deal struck in 2020. They agreed to the rotating premiership as part of a coalition with Ireland's Greens following 2020 elections.
AFP

Peru president refuses to quit, demands Congress speed up election

Peru's embattled President Dina Boluarte said Saturday she would not step down in the face of violent protests over her predecessor's ouster as she called on lawmakers to bring forward elections as a way to quell unrest. We will be here, firmly, until Congress determines to bring forward the elections," Boluarte told Peruvians, a day after lawmakers voted against a bill to hold elections next December, more than two years early.
AFP

Iranian protesters in Germany stage hunger strike

A group of Iranians reached the final day of a hunger strike on Friday while camped out in tents outside the Islamic republic's consulate in Frankfurt in support of the protest movement back home. Outside the Islamic republic's Frankfurt consulate, a group of Iranian demonstrators had camped out in tents in the freezing winter weather to show support for the protest movement.
AFP

Legal net tightens on Greek MEP graft suspect

The legal challenges facing Eva Kaili sharpened Thursday as the Greek MEP, already accused of taking bribes from Qatar, faced a second investigation and a vote to strip her of parliamentary immunity. Kovesi wrote to Metsola asking her to arrange a vote to strip Kaili and Spyraki of their immunity so they can be investigated for "fraud... in relation to the management of the parliamentary allowance, and in particular concerning the remuneration of accredited parliamentary assistants".
AFP

Iranians hit streets again as protests enter fourth month

Hundreds took to the streets Friday in Iran's restive southeast, footage shared by human rights groups showed, beginning a fourth month of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death. Protesters in Zahedan, the Sistan-Baluchistan provincial capital, chanted "Death to the dictator", taking aim at supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a video shared by Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and verified by AFP. Other images from Zahedan show crowds of men, some raising posters with anti-regime slogans, and a group of black-clad women marching down what appears to be a nearby street, also chanting slogans.
AFP

Irish UN peacekeeper shot dead in south Lebanon

An Irish soldier of the UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon near the Israeli border was killed and three wounded after their convoy came under fire, Irish officials said Thursday. It is the first death of a UNIFIL member in a violent incident in Lebanon since January 2015, when a Spanish peacekeeper was killed during retaliatory Israeli fire.
AFP

Huge crowds rally to support Istanbul's banned mayor

Tens of thousands of Turks swarmed a central Istanbul square on Thursday in solidarity with the city's opposition mayor after he was banned from politics ahead of next year's presidential election. Polls show the 52-year-old Istanbul mayor as one of the more likely challengers to beat Erdogan in a head-to-head race.
AFP

Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday sought US help in pressing Ethiopia into an agreement on a mega-dam that the parched Arab country sees as an existential threat. The previous US administration of Donald Trump, a close ally of army chief turned president Sisi, sought to negotiate a solution and cut off aid to Ethiopia after accusing Addis Ababa of failing to engage in good faith.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Peru protests spread as ousted leader's detention extended

Protests erupted late Thursday in Peru's southern city of Ayacucho, with clashes between demonstrators and the military killing at least seven people as unrest grows over the treatment of ousted president Pedro Castillo. Clashes between the military and Castillo's supporters left at least seven dead on Thursday in the southern city of Ayacucho, regional health authorities said, with fighting near the airport killing two, according to the country's ombudsman.
AFP

Migrants amass on Mexico-US border as health policy to expire

Hundreds of migrants amassed Wednesday on the Mexican border, waiting for the expiry next week of a Covid-19 health measure that automatically blocks asylum seekers from entering the United States. The measure expires at midnight on December 21, which has prompted migrants to amass at the border to try to enter the United States.
AFP

AFP

99K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy