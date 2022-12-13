ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Capitol probe panel to release final report on Dec 21

By Olivier DOULIERY
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E77hu_0jhQ7it100
Trump supporters clash with police as they storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 /AFP

The House panel investigating the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump will hold its final meeting on December 19 and release its report two days later, the committee chairman said Tuesday.

Bennie Thompson, a lawmaker from Mississippi, told reporters the committee will vote at the meeting on whether to refer any individuals to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges.

The panel cannot itself file charges but can make recommendations to the Justice Department, which has appointed a special counsel to look into Trump's role in the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Among the potential charges believed to be under consideration are obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, perjury and witness tampering.

Trump, who has announced plans to run for president again in 2024, was subpoenaed by the House committee but has declined to testify.

The panel has interviewed dozens of witnesses and held several public hearings.

Hundreds of people have been arrested for involvement in the assault on the Capitol, and two members of a far-right militia, the Oath Keepers, were convicted of sedition in the most high-profile case yet stemming from the attack.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-majority House of Representatives for "incitement of insurrection" after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, but was acquitted by the Senate.

AFP

AFP

