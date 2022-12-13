Watch: United States Attorney, Southern District New York, Press Conference on Sam Bankman-Fried Indictment, FTX Bankruptcy

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges in another case of alleged crypto fraud. This time the “crypto pyramid scheme” apparently targeted the Spanish-speaking community. According to the SEC, Francisley Valdevino Da Silva, Juan Antonio Tacuri Fajardo, Ramon Antonio Perez Arias, and Jose Ramiro Coronado Reyes have been charged for roles in creating and promoting Forcount Trader Systems, Inc. This alleged scam raised more than $8.4 million from hundreds of retail investors.

2 DAYS AGO