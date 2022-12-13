Watch: United States Attorney, Southern District New York, Press Conference on Sam Bankman-Fried Indictment, FTX Bankruptcy

Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
SEC Files Charges Against “Crypto Pyramid Scheme”
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges in another case of alleged crypto fraud. This time the “crypto pyramid scheme” apparently targeted the Spanish-speaking community. According to the SEC, Francisley Valdevino Da Silva, Juan Antonio Tacuri Fajardo, Ramon Antonio Perez Arias, and Jose Ramiro Coronado Reyes have been charged for roles in creating and promoting Forcount Trader Systems, Inc. This alleged scam raised more than $8.4 million from hundreds of retail investors.
