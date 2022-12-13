ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guillermo del Toro explains the painstaking process that brought ‘Pinocchio’ to life

By Sam Rubin, Christine Samra
 3 days ago

People are raving about Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro’s film “Pinocchio” as it hit streaming services.

Stephen King tweeted that the film was “pure magic.”

The film is a very different take on the classic children’s tale thanks to the use of stop-motion animation. The voice cast consists of big names like Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Tilda Winston, and Ron Perlman.

The film was no easy feat and it took a lot of time to put together.

del Toro explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin just how long the process took.

“A good week for an animator is two to three seconds, (that) is considered a high rate,” he revealed. “So if you think about a movie that is 120 minutes, it’s like milking a mummified cow. You are working all day and a drop comes out.”

However, the “Shape of Water” filmmaker said it was all worth it.

“I think the artistry, the humanity of the artistry, the fact that you’re watching hand-carved, hand-painted, hand-molded sets. You’re seeing miniature props, miniature clothing, exquisite puppets that move like a human, is just breathtaking. No other form of animation is like this,” he gushed.

At one point, the crew would have 60 sets going at the same time because the process was so lengthy.

“Pinocchio” is streaming on Netflix now and playing in select theaters.

KTLA

KTLA

