Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
New subs and bagels rise to the top of this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. For the best Christmas lights, go here.1. Florida sandwich chain brings its hot & cold subs to Dallas-Fort Worth. A sub sandwich restaurant chain founded in Florida is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth with two locations in the works. Called Jon Smith Subs, it's a chain known for its subs made fresh and novel French fries, and will debut in North Texas in mid-2023.2. Artisanal...
Artisanal authentic New York-style bagel shop rises in downtown Dallas
Downtown Dallas is due to get some authentic, artisanal bagels: Starship Bagel, an old-school bagel shop that serves New York-style bagels, specialty shmears, lox, and coffee, will open a shop at 1520 Elm St., along Stone Street Gardens, with a front-row view of The Eye sculpture. Owner-founder Oren Salomon says he's hoping to be open and rolling out bagels in early 2023. Salomon debuted Starship in 2021, when he opened the first location in Lewisville, doing New York-style bagels made in small batches with the most premium ingredients, in classic varieties such as Plain, Sesame, Poppyseed, Everything, Garlic, Salt, and Zaatar. Starship features...
Report names Dallas restaurant 1 of 5 must-visit eateries in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has always been a destination for lovers of food of any kind, but there are a number of barbecue and Tex-Mex spots along with steakhouses that are above the rest. A report from Muscle and Health magazine has named a Dallas eatery as one of...
This Dallas restaurant news roundup overflows with yummy wintry specials
This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas is on the drinky side, with lots of winter and holiday cocktails, because holidays are made for drinking. There are also new restaurant openings, new menus, limited-edition items, and a special bakery holiday pop-up. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news, with items collected from press releases, online posts, and special-delivery telegrams: Jasper’s Gourmet Backyard Cuisine is opening a location at The Riverwalk development in Flower Mound, at 4400 Riverwalk Dr. in spring 2023, featuring Southern hospitality and backyard cuisine including prime rib, smoked chicken, grilled salmon and trout, baby back ribs, blue cheese chips,...
BoomerJack's sports bar beams in big-screens and burgers to Lewisville
Every town deserves a BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar, and now it's Lewisville's turn, with its own location newly opened at 2437 S. Stemmons Fwy., in front of Music City Mall on the west side of I-35.This sports bar chain from On Deck Concepts is known for its backyard-style patios with roll-up garage-door bars and wall-to-wall TVs broadcasting all the games.They serve Fried Pickles, Jack’s Skillet Queso, Monte Cristo Sandwich, Cobb Salad, and burgers such as their Double Double Smashed Burger. Prices are budget-friendly and there's an extensive array of beers and cocktails, with daily drink specials.They're opening just in time...
Splendid Crystal Charity Ball 2022 whisks Dallas dreamers to Italy for a bella notte
Crystal Charity Ball 2022 brought Italian magnificence to Dallas' grandest gala.Ball chairman Susan Farris chose the theme "Splendido Italiano" as a nod to her family heritage. She looked every bit the perfecto Italian hostess as she greeted guests, dressed in her vibrant blue and yellow "Capri" gown by Naeem Khan.The annual black-tie gala, held Saturday, December 3, is the grand finale of the social season and benefits children's charities around the city.For the milestone 70th year of Crystal Charity Ball, the Hilton Anatole Hotel's foyer and ballroom were filled with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Italy, thanks to Tom...
purewow.com
￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year
It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
Sweetgreen Opens its Newest Dallas Location in Southlake
The 2,800 sq ft location will include booth and banquette seating for up to 30 diners
Luxury boutique hotel to debut in buzzy Harwood District near downtown Dallas
Harwood International, the developer that has created an entire village near downtown Dallas, is adding a boutique hotel: Called Hôtel Swexan, it’ll be a 22-story modern tower with 134 rooms, opening in the company’s 19-block Harwood District in summer 2023.A release explains that the name Hôtel Swexan stands for “Swiss meets Texan,” and is inspired by the multi-generational Swiss-Texan family heritage of Harwood's founders.It's the third building in the Harwood District designed with renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, and features a mirrored structure exemplifying Kuma’s philosophy that buildings should enrich the connection between architecture and its surrounding landscape.Interior architectural details...
dallasexpress.com
$19 Million Home Listed in Dallas
A $19.9 million home and estate has recently been listed for sale in the Dallas area. Brokered by Douglas-Elliman, the estate rivals many palatial mansions and is one of the more stunning properties to become available in recent years. The 31,234-square-foot single-family home is located in Southlake on more than 3.5 acres of carefully landscaped property that shows off some of the best views North Texas has to offer.
Miami pizzeria Mister O1 imports its star-shaped pizzas to Grapevine
A Miami-based pizzeria with one location in Dallas-Fort Worth has penciled in another. Mister O1, which debuted in Dallas in October, will open a second location in Grapevine, at 129 S. Main St. #155, in a former Cotton Patch Cafe.According to a release, it'll open in spring 2023.Mister O1 - which has a capital "O", not a zero - was founded by Master Pizza chef Renato Viola, who moved from Italy to Miami under the "O1 Visa" category (reserved for those with extraordinary artistic ability of internationally acclaimed fame.Still feel like the O should be a 0.He opened the first...
Dallas vegan restaurant in Deep Ellum co-owned by Oliver Peck will close
There's a restaurant closing that represents tragic news for Dallas vegans and the Deep Ellum community: Tiki Loco, a vegan restaurant that's been open in Deep Ellum for four years, will close in early 2023.Founder Audra Cabral confirmed that the restaurant would be closing, with its final day on January 3."We're sad to close after serving the vegan community for more than four years," Cabral says. "But trying to maintain the business has been a challenge, between the pandemic, declining foot traffic, and increasing costs."Their January 3 closure date is a gesture to support their staff through the holidays.Their new...
Dallas seafood guy to open casual American restaurant for Park Cities moms
Busy busy Dallas restaurateur Jon Alexis is opening another new restaurant. Called Ramble Room, it'll open in Snider Plaza at 6565 Hillcrest Ave. #150, in the Hilltop Plaza, taking over a space previously occupied by The Biscuit Bar, which closed in 2021.According to a release, Ramble Room will open in spring 2023.Alexis is well known as the owner of TJ's Seafood Market and Malibu Poke. In November, he did a stretch when he opened Escondido Tex-Mex, a Tex-Mex restaurant at Preston-Royal.Now, with Ramble Room, he'll tackle what he calls in a statement "approachable American cuisine.""We wanted to do a style...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Y'all, we're sorry ... but the Original Chicken Crispers at Chili's are gone. Removed from the menu.
DALLAS — There isn't much quite like learning a childhood food staple of yours is gone forever. People are not happy about this: Texas Chili's has discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers (gasp). For the Chili's hardcore fans, you've probably known about this for a while. Chili's tweeted in late...
papercitymag.com
Inside Heritage Auctions’ Jaw-Dropping Texas Jewels Preview
Heritage Auctions execs Ed Beardsley, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal) A tony crowd gathered one perfect Saturday morning for a magnificent preview of one of the most exciting Texas jewel collections to come across the block, offered by Dallas-founded Heritage Auctions, the world’s third-largest auction house. The Crescent’s private meeting rooms served as a fitting backdrop for a collection that, days later, would generate significant dollars for Texas charities.
dallasexpress.com
Second Local Pickleball Bar Opens in January
Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and now companies are flocking to capitalize on the sport’s popularity. Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle opened its first restaurant/entertainment facility in Grand Prairie in December 2021 and is planning expansion throughout the Lonestar State. Chicken...
Restoration plan for Dallas' Kalita Humphreys Theater would add patio restaurant
The restoration journey of the Kalita Humpreys Theater in Dallas continues with a new proposal from the firm chosen to renovate the historical building — a proposal that would ditch some fugly additions and add a restaurant with indoor-outdoor space. Diller Scofidio + Renfro, a New York design studio with a focus on cultural and civic projects, was chosen in 2020 to do the renovation. The goals are to restore the building — originally designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and home to the Dallas Theater Center since its opening in 1959 — while maintaining it as a working theater, encouraging...
inforney.com
Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street
Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0