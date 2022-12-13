7 charged, including 2 US residents, in scheme to smuggle sniper ammo to Russia

Five Russian nationals and two U.S. residents were charged in a scheme to obtain military-grade technology from American companies and with smuggling sniper rifle ammunition to support Moscow's war effort in violation of U.S. sanctions, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The Russian defendants include a suspected intelligence officer who is accused of shipping and physically smuggling U.S. material, including electronics and tactical ammunition from Estonia to Russia.

Federal prosecutors said that Vadim Konoshchenok, 48, of St. Petersburg, Russia, was stopped at the Estonian border in late October carrying dozens of semi-conductors and "thousands" of American-made bullets used in military sniper rifles.

The group included alleged co-conspirators in New Hampshire and New Jersey accused of fabricating shipping invoices and repackaging items for shipment to Konoshchenok in Estonia and other staging areas around the globe.

Prosecutors said the accused traffickers unlawfully purchased and exported "highly sensitive and heavily regulated electronic components, some of which can be used in the development of nuclear and hypersonic weapons, quantum computing and other military applications."

“The Department of Justice and our international partners will not tolerate criminal schemes to bolster the Russian military’s war efforts,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "With three of the defendants now in custody, we have disrupted the procurement network allegedly used by the defendants and Russian intelligence services to smuggle sniper rifle ammunition and sensitive electronic components into Russia."

Konoshchenok was arrested by Estonian authorities earlier this month and his extradition to the U.S. is pending. Alexey Brayman, 35, of New Hampshire, surrendered to the FBI Tuesday and Vadim Yermolenko, 41, was arrested in New Jersey.

The other four suspects remain at large.

The defendants, if convicted, face a maximum of 30 years in prison.

“The industries that these illegal transfers could support – quantum computing, hypersonic weapons – pose great danger in the hands of our adversaries," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

