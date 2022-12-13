ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

7 charged, including 2 US residents, in scheme to smuggle sniper ammo to Russia

By Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Five Russian nationals and two U.S. residents were charged in a scheme to obtain military-grade technology from American companies and with smuggling sniper rifle ammunition to support Moscow's war effort in violation of U.S. sanctions, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The Russian defendants include a suspected intelligence officer who is accused of shipping and physically smuggling U.S. material, including electronics and tactical ammunition from Estonia to Russia.

Federal prosecutors said that Vadim Konoshchenok, 48, of St. Petersburg, Russia, was stopped at the Estonian border in late October carrying dozens of semi-conductors and "thousands" of American-made bullets used in military sniper rifles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EiV4K_0jhQ7HFW00
Russian president Vladimir Putin speaks to the Russian Human Rights Council on using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. USA Today

The group included alleged co-conspirators in New Hampshire and New Jersey accused of fabricating shipping invoices and repackaging items for shipment to Konoshchenok in Estonia and other staging areas around the globe.

Prosecutors said the accused traffickers unlawfully purchased and exported "highly sensitive and heavily regulated electronic components, some of which can be used in the development of nuclear and hypersonic weapons, quantum computing and other military applications."

More: Putin dismisses nuclear weapons concerns, says 'we haven't gone mad,' denies another draft is coming: Ukraine updates

More: Only 25% of Russians support war, poll shows; Ukraine wants price cap on Russian oil cut in half: Live updates

“The Department of Justice and our international partners will not tolerate criminal schemes to bolster the Russian military’s war efforts,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "With three of the defendants now in custody, we have disrupted the procurement network allegedly used by the defendants and Russian intelligence services to smuggle sniper rifle ammunition and sensitive electronic components into Russia."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nMV7_0jhQ7HFW00
Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco arrive to deliver remarks at the U.S. Justice Department on Friday in Washington, D.C. Garland appointed Jack Smith to be special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into former President Donald Trump and his handling of classified documents and actions before the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Konoshchenok was arrested by Estonian authorities earlier this month and his extradition to the U.S. is pending. Alexey Brayman, 35, of New Hampshire, surrendered to the FBI Tuesday and Vadim Yermolenko, 41, was arrested in New Jersey.

The other four suspects remain at large.

The defendants, if convicted, face a maximum of 30 years in prison.

“The industries that these illegal transfers could support – quantum computing, hypersonic weapons – pose great danger in the hands of our adversaries," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAB3H_0jhQ7HFW00
FBI Director Chris Wray apologized to the four gymnasts who testified and called the inactions of the agency's employees "totally unacceptable.” USA TODAY

Comments / 486

Bigg Hogg
3d ago

lol wait...so let me get this straight..They're charging two people with smuggling sniper ammo to Russia. If that's the case...should Biden be charged with giving them back the most notorious, most dangerous weapons smuggler of all times? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️

Reply(17)
74
Thinking It Through ?
3d ago

Look at republicans on here trying to deflect attention from republicans criminals helping our enemies. Republicans like Russian government dictatorship and desire the same thing for us. I don’t want to live under a republican dictatorship.

Reply(53)
73
United Prison States
3d ago

But it was ok for biden to keep buying russian oil and natural gas and biden buddy obama sold north korea iran and russia uranium. These guys that got caught must not have had the democrat stamp of approval for what they were doing because the united states even got caught selling weapons to the haitian gangs. We have been selling weapons to the world like it is going out of style.

Reply(9)
29
