ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nets Kevin Durant Dishes Praise to Bradley Beal, Wizards

By Chris Milholen
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUxtv_0jhQ78OE00

After defeating the Washington Wizards on Monday night, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant praised Bradley Beal and the Wizards organization

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant always holds a close eye on Washington D.C. sports. The P.G. county native is a long-time Washington Nationals fan and a Washington Commanders fan.

Each time Durant plays under the Capital One Arena lights, he gets a warm welcome from his hometown crowd. After taking care of business against the Washington Wizards on Monday night, delivering 30 points, nine boards, and six assists in the win, he dished praise to Bradley Beal.

"He's a Hall of Fame, All-Star player. To call him just a scorer is diminishing who he is," said Durant on Beal. "You take that away from your team, you try to figure out where that presence is going to be, that impact is going to be felt from."

Beal, who is the longest-tenured Wizard on the roster, did not play in the defeat to Brooklyn. He's been dealing with a right hamstring strain but his return is looming. The Wizards were also without Rui Hachimura and lost big Kristaps Porzingis in the second half.

Washington, who is a relatively younger roster, has struggled to remain healthy in the last few seasons. In the eyes of Durant, he sees potential in the Wizards to make a good push once the team welcomes back a majority of their young talent and all are on the floor healthy.

"You got Rui [Hachimura] hurt, [Kristaps] Porzingis was out the second half, so they've been hit with some injuries. It's felt like it's been like that for this team for the last couple of years," said Durant on the Wizards. "When they're all out on the court, they have a lot of talent. Once they put it all together, I know they'll go off on a run."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills

Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
1K+
Followers
266
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy