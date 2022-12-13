Read full article on original website
Sock company to build $2.6M facility in Loris, create 75 jobs
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A distributor of custom athletic socks has announced plans to build a $2.6 million facility in Loris that will create 75 jobs over three years, according to a news release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. Moose Logistics & Distribution’s new facility at 3535 Franklin St. — its first in […]
Florence officials making plans to offer more affordable housing
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Housing Authority plans to offer more affordable housing to those in need. The organization's director, Clamentine Elmore, said they plan to demolish their old headquarters in east Florence. They will use the space to build 70 affordable housing units. NEW: Conway business owners...
‘This is about the future’: Developers address concerns over solar farm
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents of Lambert Town fight against a proposed solar farm, the developers visited the community to address concerns. Silicon Ranch Corporation, developers of the 2,082-acre land, was selected to build and operate two projects totaling 200 megawatts in Georgetown County. In October, over 150...
Proposed bill could charge extra fee to those moving to South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed bill could impose an extra fee on those moving to South Carolina from out of state. State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-District 34) filed the bill, which would require new residents to pay $250 for a driver’s license and vehicle registration. Goldfinch, who...
Pee Dee farmers concerned over potential electric bill rate increase
WPDE — Some Pee Dee farmers said they're pretty concerned about Duke Energy Progress' potential rate increase. Anthony Ward is a third-generation farmer in the Timmonsville community. Ward said he will have to make a choice if rates go up. "So, with the rate increases, this will make me...
Pepsi distributor relocating to new $15M facility in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pepsi distributor will relocate from Conway to a new $15 million facility in North Myrtle Beach, according to a news release. The move by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, LLC (PBV) will create 27 new jobs, according to the release. PBV has been at its current warehouse in Conway since […]
Myrtle Beach man plans to expand business, give back with $1 million lottery win
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man said he plans to expand his business and give back with his $1 million lottery win. “It’s amazing,” he said. “I never thought I’d win $1 million.”. The man, who did not wish to be identified,...
Middle Ridge Avenue extension project on track to be complete by December 2023
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Government posted to Facebook to share an update on the Ride 3 Middle Ridge Avenue extension project. The county said they are making progress and are on course to meet the expected completion date of Dec. 16, 2023. When completed, the extension...
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America
This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
19-year-old unicycling from Maine to Florida passes through Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old from Maine is riding his unicycle all the way down the east coast to Florida and is in the Grand Strand this weekend. Avery Seuter is riding to bring awareness to cycling infrastructure and the East Coast Greenway by raising money for future upgrades to the trail. The […]
City of Georgetown receives funding for sidewalks from state representative
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Georgetown has secured funding to bring sidewalks to three of its streets. State Rep. Carl Anderson (D-Berkeley, Georgetown, Horry) delivered $375,000 in earmarked funds to make the project happen. City officials say the money will be used to put in sidewalks on...
Disaster recovery centers closing in Horry, Georgetown Co.; FEMA help still available
WPDE — Disaster Recovery Centers in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties are set to close next week, but FEMA will still be available to help. FEMA specialists will be available to help Hurricane Ian disaster survivors update information in their accounts and direct them to federal, state and community programs and assistance.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety to step up enforcement in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will step up enforcement in Horry County between Thursday and Saturday. The additional enforcement will focus on traffic violations with an emphasis on DUI, speed, aggressive and distracted driving, according to the SCDPS. Roads included in the enforcement are Highway 17, Highway 501, […]
The 20 Best Airbnbs In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
If you live in an area that doesn't benefit from warm sandy beaches, then consider packing up your swimsuit and heading to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Kind Keeper animal shelter hopes to raise funds for new facility
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Kind Keeper animal shelter hopes to raise funds for a new facility at a gala on Saturday at Billy the Kid’s Seafood in Little River. The new facility is needed to accommodate the growth of rescue animals. The shelter has seen a drastic increase of pets needing new homes since […]
Developer turns to Leland with new annexation request on 2,114 acre property after county rejects previous proposal
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A developer has gone to Leland with a request for annexation and initial zoning of 2,114 acres which were the proposed home to a development rejected by the Brunswick County Planning Board in September. Brought by Criteria Development, the proposal only includes requests for annexation and...
Myrtle Beach Bowl helps Myrtle Beach economy
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –The Myrtle Beach Bowl activities have already kicked off. UConn and Marshall’s football teams have been experiencing everything Myrtle Beach and Conway have to offer. The Myrtle Beach Bowl started in 2020, but they had to limit fans due to the pandemic. Now in its third year, it is looking to […]
Man wins $1 million lottery prize in Myrtle Beach area on his way to work
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man won a $1 million lottery prize in the Myrtle Beach area while he was on his way to work, according to lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold at Murphy Express at 557 International Drive, officials said. The $10 ticket won the man, who wished to remain anonymous, […]
