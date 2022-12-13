ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

Sock company to build $2.6M facility in Loris, create 75 jobs

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A distributor of custom athletic socks has announced plans to build a $2.6 million facility in Loris that will create 75 jobs over three years, according to a news release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. Moose Logistics & Distribution’s new facility at 3535 Franklin St. — its first in […]
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Florence officials making plans to offer more affordable housing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Housing Authority plans to offer more affordable housing to those in need. The organization's director, Clamentine Elmore, said they plan to demolish their old headquarters in east Florence. They will use the space to build 70 affordable housing units. NEW: Conway business owners...
FLORENCE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America

This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach Bowl helps Myrtle Beach economy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –The Myrtle Beach Bowl activities have already kicked off. UConn and Marshall’s football teams have been experiencing everything Myrtle Beach and Conway have to offer. The Myrtle Beach Bowl started in 2020, but they had to limit fans due to the pandemic. Now in its third year, it is looking to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

