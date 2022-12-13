ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Respect for Marriage Act: Biden signs bill protecting same-sex marriage

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INtCh_0jhQ6GKa00

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriage at a celebration expected to attract thousands of visitors to the South Lawn of the White House.

Lawmakers, including several Republicans, on Thursday passed the Respect for Marriage Act through the House. It had earlier passed in the Senate.

Update 4:22 p.m. EST Dec. 13: Biden signed the legislation in front of a thick crowd gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

“Today is a good day,” he told the crowd before the signing. “Today I sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law. Deciding whether to marry, who to marry, is one of the most profound decisions a person can make.”

He added, “Marriage is a simple proposition. Who do you love, and will you be loyal to that person you love? It’s not more complicated than that.”

Original report: “Congress took a critical step to ensure that Americans have the right to marry the person they love,” Biden said last week in a statement. He added that the bill “will give peace of mind to millions of LGBTQI+ and interracial couples who are now guaranteed the rights and protections to which they and their children are entitled.”

The bill passed through the Senate with 12 Republicans joining Democrats, and through the House with 39 Republicans, according to NPR. It replaces the Defense of Marriage Act, which in 1996 defined marriage as between a man and a woman, The New York Times reported.

The bill does not guarantee people the right to marry, but instead requires officials to recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states. It also ensures that same-sex couples are entitled the same federal benefits given to other married couples, NPR reported.

Critics of the bill said it would undermine family values and threaten religious liberty, according to the Times. Supporters said it was necessary in the wake of an earlier decision from the Supreme Court that rescinded the right to abortion nationwide and returned the decision to state lawmakers.

In June, the Supreme Court overturned its decision in Roe v. Wade, determining that the case had been wrongfully decided in 1973. In a concurrent opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas included other cases that he believed the court should reexamine, including the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges case that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Jim Obergefell, whose marriage was at the center of the 2015 case, told CNN that he was “not celebrating” after the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act late last month.

“I’m happy that there is at least something that will be codified should Obergefell be overturned,” he said. “I’m happy to have this as opposed to having everything be taken away. But this is not respect for marriage. This would take us back to a time where we are once again second-class citizens who are given something that isn’t marriage, isn’t respected and protected and offered equally to every person in this country.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — President Joe Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and their baby daughter. Biden, who had just been elected to the Senate in November 1972, was...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop who repeatedly told him to stop his partisan activism for Donald Trump.
AMARILLO, TX
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

What is Title 42 and what does its end mean for US border immigration?

Title 42 is making headlines everyday, but the arcane law has left many people confused about what exactly it is, why it’s ending on Dec. 21, and what will happen when it goes away.  Here’s a breakdown to help you sort through all the news — and the noise. What is Title 42?  Title 42 is a law currently enforced by Border Patrol that gives the government power to stop people entering the US in order to keep diseases out of the country.  President Donald Trump invoked the law at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed the US to expel some migrants...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Faith leaders prep for border changes amid tension, hope

REYNOSA, Mexico — (AP) — Two long lines of migrants waited for blessings from visiting Catholic priests celebrating Mass at the Casa del Migrante shelter in this border city, just across the bank of the Rio Grande River from Texas. After services ended last week, several crammed around...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

FTX founder's hearing adjourned at request of his lawyer

Sam Bankman-Fried was headed back to jail Monday after a Bahamian judge cut short a hearing where the disgraced FTX founder was expected to drop his fight against extradition to the U.S. Local news outlets reported that Bankman-Fried’s attorney requested the adjournment because he hadn’t been properly consulted about the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin dies at 60

Investigative journalist Drew Griffin died Saturday following a long fight with cancer, family members said, according to CNN. He was 60. Griffin had been a correspondent for CNN since May 2004, following 10 years at KCBS-TV. During his decadeslong career, his work earned him accolades including Peabody and Emmy awards.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
110K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy