Kait 8
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
Newport man gets 10-year federal sentence for pipe bombs
A Newport man received a 10-year prison sentence in federal court Thursday after officers found an unregistered gun and pipe bombs in his home.
neareport.com
Newport man sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of pipe bombs
LITTLE ROCK—A Newport man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after attempting to sell pipe bombs. Darius Balentine, 28, was sentenced yesterday afternoon by United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. His codefendant, Wayne Riley, 27, of Pleasant Plains, was sentenced in November and also received the statutory maximum sentence of ten years.
police1.com
Ark. officer killed, trooper wounded in shooting; suspect dead
STUTTGART, Ark. — An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed, and the suspect later died in a shootout with a state police SWAT team that wounded a state trooper, Arkansas State Police said Thursday. Jacob Cole Barnes, 31, fatally shot Stuttgart police Sgt. Donald Scoby, 45, late Wednesday,...
KTLO
Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man
A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
Kait 8
Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers. According to Thursday’s news release, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View fired on two Stuttgart police officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, killing one.
Wife of 2020 Hot Springs fallen officer sends love to family of 2022 Stuttgart fallen officer
When a law enforcement officer is killed it sends shockwaves through the community, they serve but also their law enforcement family.
Pulaski County Sherriff's search for runaway 16-year-old female
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Mariyah Mitchel was last seen on December 11 leaving her parent's home on Harper Road in Little Rock. She is described as being about 5'2" in...
Kait 8
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it has arrested 35-year-old David E. Roark of Wichita on multiple charges concerning the abduction of a child from Arkansas, as well as outstanding warrants from Kentucky. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.
3-year-old child found in the streets of Jacksonville instead of at his daycare.
A three-year-old child with down syndrome was found in the middle of the road by a good samaritan while he was supposed to be in the specialized care of a local preschool.
KATV
Sherwood police need the public to assist in identifying Academy Sports thieves
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department announced Thursday they need the public to help them with identifying individuals who stole from Academy Sports. According to police, the individuals entered the store on multiple occasions and stole clothing. If you have information or know someone that can provide...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
Kait 8
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to federal prison by noon on Jan. 17, 2023. The Chrisleys were sentenced last month on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and several tax crimes including attempting to defraud the IRS.
Organ transplant breakthrough used for first time in Arkansas
A preacher and grandfather is thankful for another Christmas after fearing his liver disease wouldn't allow him to make it.
Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
hotelnewsresource.com
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas Completes $320 Million Expansion Including 320 Room Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options. The...
Legendary Rison football coach Clay Totty takes job at Wynne
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones WYNNE - Following a series of polarizing events over the past month-and-a-half within the Wynne football program, a new era has officially begun. Thursday night, the Wynne school board unanimously approved a household name in Arkansas, Clay ...
