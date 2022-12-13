ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brinkley, AR

Kait 8

Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Newport man sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of pipe bombs

LITTLE ROCK—A Newport man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm after attempting to sell pipe bombs. Darius Balentine, 28, was sentenced yesterday afternoon by United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. His codefendant, Wayne Riley, 27, of Pleasant Plains, was sentenced in November and also received the statutory maximum sentence of ten years.
NEWPORT, AR
police1.com

Ark. officer killed, trooper wounded in shooting; suspect dead

STUTTGART, Ark. — An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed, and the suspect later died in a shootout with a state police SWAT team that wounded a state trooper, Arkansas State Police said Thursday. Jacob Cole Barnes, 31, fatally shot Stuttgart police Sgt. Donald Scoby, 45, late Wednesday,...
STUTTGART, AR
KTLO

Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man

A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
STUTTGART, AR
Kait 8

Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers. According to Thursday’s news release, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View fired on two Stuttgart police officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, killing one.
STUTTGART, AR
Kait 8

Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it has arrested 35-year-old David E. Roark of Wichita on multiple charges concerning the abduction of a child from Arkansas, as well as outstanding warrants from Kentucky. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.
WICHITA, KS
Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to federal prison by noon on Jan. 17, 2023. The Chrisleys were sentenced last month on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and several tax crimes including attempting to defraud the IRS.
MARIANNA, AR
THV11

Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR

