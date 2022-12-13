Rockville high school offers CDL course

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Amid the ongoing shortage of truck drivers, a local high school will offer a new class that will help students interested in joining the industry.

Crum Trucking in Batesville donated a semi-truck to Parke Heritage High School. The school will use it for a new CDL program it’s launching next semester. The donation follows a grant the school received to pay for a trucking simulator. The class will include both behind-the-wheel training and classroom instruction with the goal of getting students their CDL.

“They’re going to get that behind-the-wheel training from our instructor that will prepare them to get their CDL. By May, they’ll have their CDL hopefully and they’ll be able to increase their ability to get a better paying job when they get out of school,” said Bruce Patton, Parke Heritage High School Principal.

Students are very excited about the opportunity.

“It’s great because even during college it gives me the opportunity to work a job, like driving a bread truck or something like that, just to do to earn money while I’m in college,” said Sutton Ramsay, Parke Heritage senior.

“It would just put another tool under my belt to have a chance at higher pay and just more opportunities in the workplace,” said Owen Rolison, Parke Heritage senior.

The class will start in January.

