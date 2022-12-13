ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, IN

Rockville high school offers CDL course

By Sky Christian, Molly Cummings
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdQIW_0jhQ5jqA00

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Amid the ongoing shortage of truck drivers, a local high school will offer a new class that will help students interested in joining the industry.

Crum Trucking in Batesville donated a semi-truck to Parke Heritage High School. The school will use it for a new CDL program it’s launching next semester. The donation follows a grant the school received to pay for a trucking simulator. The class will include both behind-the-wheel training and classroom instruction with the goal of getting students their CDL.

“They’re going to get that behind-the-wheel training from our instructor that will prepare them to get their CDL. By May, they’ll have their CDL hopefully and they’ll be able to increase their ability to get a better paying job when they get out of school,” said Bruce Patton, Parke Heritage High School Principal.

Students turn to TikTok to fill gaps in school lessons

Students are very excited about the opportunity.

“It’s great because even during college it gives me the opportunity to work a job, like driving a bread truck or something like that, just to do to earn money while I’m in college,” said Sutton Ramsay, Parke Heritage senior.

“It would just put another tool under my belt to have a chance at higher pay and just more opportunities in the workplace,” said Owen Rolison, Parke Heritage senior.

The class will start in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC and Ivy Tech partner to prep students for future

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Local business and education leaders got a closer look at what the Vigo County School Corporation’s “Learning Lab” is offering students Thursday. The Learning Lab Is in collaboration with several community partners. One of them is Union Health which sponsors the coordinated health program at the Learning Lab educating students […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Donation helps provide college students free computers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) 100 Plus Women Who Care Vigo County donated $9500 to the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation. The money will be used to support Ivy Tech’s laptop scholarship program. It provides free, brand-new laptops to students who qualify. This helps students who might have been using an old or borrowed laptop or […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local college to help women recovering from addiction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Ivy Tech in Terre Haute will help women recovering from addiction receive an education. Ivy Tech is teaming up with the Next Step recovery program. According to Next Step, in the past two years, more than 60 percent of their clients did not have a high school degree. The goal […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local officials aim to address population retention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Historic Haley Tower in need of repairs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After many years as a notable site at the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum, historic Haley Tower is in desperate need of repairs. Originally built in 1904, and moved to its current location in the winter of 1999, the tower became a tourist attraction for train enthusiasts and many others throughout […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Catholic Charities to give 300 hams to the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local food bank wants to make sure all families have a nice meal for the holidays. Saturday, Catholic Charities in Terre Haute. will hold its monthly bread and produce market.Since it’s December, this distribution will include their holiday hams. It will be a drive-through distribution, starting at 9 a.m. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Officials discuss 988 hotline and mental health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,024 Hoosiers died by suicide in 2020. One nationwide response to that staggering number and others across the county was the simplification of the national suicide prevention hotline to 988. 988 went into effect in the summer and local officials believe […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Rust steps down from Greensburg Board of Works

Greensburg, IN — After three years of service, Dea Rust has resigned from the Greensburg Board of Works. Her resignation is effective at the end of the year. Rust and her husband Christian are moving outside the Greensburg city limits. Lindsay Jobe has been named to fill the vacancy...
GREENSBURG, IN
WLFI.com

Construction returns to downtown Lafayette with Streetscapes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More construction is coming to downtown as part of the ongoing Streetscapes project. The seventh phase of the project happens on the south side of Columbia from Fourth to Sixth streets. Work will also take place on Fifth between South and Columbia streets. Crews will...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy