Christmas for Kids supported by community charity

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization will help hundreds of kids receive toys this holiday season.

Families who signed up for the Christmas for Kids program in Sullivan County got to shop for Christmas presents at the Dugger Community Center.

Sunday they started setting up the workshop. Monday and Tuesday were the distribution days for the families to come and shop which, concluded phase one. During phase two, the organization will distribute presents to families who are homebound.

Phase three will happen on Christmas eve and the organization will pick 20 families and have Santa deliver their Christmas gifts.

Founder Roberta Russell says this all happens because of the help of the community.

“We shop all year long so we can shop sales to provide better quality toys and we are funded by donations from businesses, organizations, churches, individuals. We are solely supported by Sullivan County,” Russell said.

This is the 23rd year for the event. If you want to help Christmas for Kids, you can find more information by calling 211.

