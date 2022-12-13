Read full article on original website
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages
(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
13 WHAM
Winter weather advisory Thursday in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a slow start to Winter in WNY this year, but it looks like that will change heading into the end of this week and this weekend. A slow moving storm system in the Central Plains will slowly move toward WNY tomorrow. This storm system will generate a second area of low pressure that will pass by to the southeast Thursday evening into Friday.
chronicle-express.com
Once Again Shoppe wins ‘FLX Finest’ gold
PENN YAN – The Once Again Shoppe (OAS) Board of Directors are pleased and proud to announce that The Once Again Shoppe has won Gold in the FLX Finest 2022 contest. This is a first-place win for the OAS as the best “Consignment/Thrift Store in the Finger Lakes,” awarded by FLX Local Media and published in the 2022-2023 FLX Finest guide.
Is your expired COVID-19 test kit still good?
You can find out if your expired COVID test kit has a new expiration date.
13 WHAM
Crash in Genesee County injures six
Stafford, N.Y — New York State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night in Genesee County. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Britt roads in Stafford. Six people were hospitalized as a result of the collision. Two people sustained serious injuries,...
Strangers near and far, banding to help find Kenny Deland
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France. Deland has been missing for over two weeks. Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents […]
wxxinews.org
'Messy storm system' to affect the Rochester area
What meteorologist Josh Nichols is forecasting to be a “messy storm system” for the Rochester region will dump some of the first measurable snow for many people locally by later on Thursday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service for Monroe and most other...
Rochester Housing Authority hosts holiday luncheon for seniors
In addition to the dinner, the event will feature raffles, dancing, and live music provided by a choir organized by the senior residents.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
Smoking Marijuana recreationally is legal in New York State. Just don’t do it when people are depending on you to save their lives. 2 Rochester firefighters have been suspended for allegedly smoking pot while on duty. According to the national safety council, THC in marijuana affects depth perception, reaction time, coordination and other motor skills, and it creates sensory distortion. For someone operating machinery, driving a forklift or a vehicle like a large fire engine, these effects can be deadly. According to a study reported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, employees who tested positive for marijuana had 55% more industrial accidents and 85% more injuries. While laws are still being crafted on how to view legal marijuana use in the workplace, many employers are leaning toward treating it the same as drunkenness.
A city on an asteroid? It’s possible, says University of Rochester researchers
He sees the asteroids as more than just a potential habitat, but also as a way to travel the stars.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester readies for measurable snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s December in Western New York, so snow is to be expected. But Monroe County hasn’t recorded much of it. Indeed, we’re 12 inches below normal for snowfall this time of year. Indeed, it’s been a mild winter, but Thursday will get a...
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
whcuradio.com
IPD recovers gun, arrests Rochester man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police say a loaded gun was recovered and a Rochester man is under arrest. A man and woman were arguing early Saturday morning near State and Plain streets. When officers arrived, they were told the man was armed. Police say the man, later identified...
Road Trip to Iconic Christmas Movie Town in Upstate New York
Tis the most wonderful time of the year for so many reasons. Everyone seems to be a bit happier during the holiday season. There's more hot chocolate, cinnamon and gingerbread drinks available to warm our bodies from the cold. We can look forward to the exchanging and receiving of thoughtful...
