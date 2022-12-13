ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazon Very Merry Deals: Toy and game BOGO 50% off promotion, Amazon Devices up to 71% off, Sonic Electric Toothbrush only $21.29 (47% off)

 6 days ago
Amazon Very Merry Deals: Fire TV Stick 4K only $26.99 (46% off), Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker only $79.99 (reg. $149), Toys up to 67% off

Amazon is having a Very Merry Deals sale with great buys on the Fire TV Stick 4K is for only $26.99 (46% off), Solo Stove Ranger with stand for $199.99 (43% off), Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker for only $79.99 (reg. $149.99), Baby Shark and My Squishy Little toys up to 67% off, Kids' holiday books starting at $3.99, Men's Pajama Pants for $7.40, Kids' LCD Writing Tablets 2 pack only $15.19, Amazon Devices and bundles up to 71% off, toys up to 67% off, Melissa & Doug toys up to 60% off, Blink Mini 2 pack only $29.99 (54% off), and much more!
25 Last minute holiday gifts under $20 with delivery by Dec. 24

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. Still shopping for holiday gifts? Check out this list of 25 great buys under $20 from top retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Macy's, JCPenney and more! These gifts are still available for delivery by Dec. 25 as of Dec. 19.

