Boys’ Basketball: Lakewood Pulls Away For Win Over Millikan
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. So far, so good for the Lakewood Lancers in Moore League play. With an experienced and talented group, the Lancers...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
