Look: Troubling Aaron Rodgers Report Has Emerged
On Friday afternoon a somewhat concerning report about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers emerged. According to a report from the Athletic, Rodgers and the Packers quarterback's have around 30 hand signals the offense is expected to know. The only problem is that players aren't officially taught the signals and what they mean.
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard facing multi-week absence
The Bengals have won six straight games and now sit atop the AFC North after the weekend’s action, but their defense will be missing a key player for the immediate future. Defensive end Sam Hubbard suffered a calf injury, and is now expected to miss multiple weeks (Twitter link via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network).
Texas RB Bijan Robinson declares for NFL Draft
Robinson was an immediate contributor for the Longhorns in his freshman campaign, rushing for 703 yards and four touchdowns. He also displayed a dual-threat ability by adding 196 yards and a pair of scores through the air. That production continued the following year, when the 6-foot, 215-pounder topped 1,000 rushing yards and recorded double-digit touchdowns for the first time.
Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon
A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon. Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday. The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was...
NFL warns teams, urges patience in firing coaches, executives
It’s become an annual tradition in the NFL known as Black Monday. The day after the regular season concludes, teams who are upset with the result of their season in one way or another will part ways with head coaches, assistant coaches, or team executives. The carnage isn’t reserved only for Black Monday, though. All throughout the season coaches and other staff are in danger of losing their jobs if it is deemed they have underperformed.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor suffers sprained ankle in loss
Early in yesterday’s historic loss to the Vikings, the Colts saw star running back Jonathan Taylor leave the game without tallying a single carry. Tests showed that Taylor suffered a sprained ankle, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and while it was considered “nothing major,” it was enough to keep Taylor out for the remainder of the game.
NFL trade deadline could be pushed back in 2023
The final weeks of the regular season have been, and will likely continue to be, affected by the record-breaking action undertaken during this year’s trade deadline. That immediately led some teams to inquire about the possibility of pushing back the increasingly-important date, something which could happen in the near future.
USC QB Caleb Williams potential first pick in 2024 NFL Draft?
When USC met with UCLA in the teams’ annual matchup, scouts were present to evaluate both teams’ rosters. While many were watching draft-eligible players, two scouts couldn’t help but notice USC quarterback Caleb Williams despite the 20-year-old not being draft-eligible until next year, according to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.
Saints activate C Erik McCoy, LB Chase Hansen
The 25-year-old was designated for return on Wednesday, opening his 21-day activation window. He had missed the past four games, as required by injured reserve rules, but a return to action along this timeline is encouraging for his health outlook down the stretch. The same holds true of linebacker Chase...
Bucs HC Todd Bowles considered benching LT Donovan Smith
Smith, who missed two games earlier this season with a hyperextended elbow, has been charged with six penalties in the last three games, and his 11 total penalties this season is the most in the league. That, along with generally underwhelming performance — Pro Football Focus’ advanced metrics rank Smith 65th out of 77 qualifying tackles — is what prompted Bowles to consider the demotion.
Ravens' value pick LB David Ojabo expected to make NFL debut this week
The Ravens‘ pass rush could receive a huge boost today as rookie second-round pick David Ojabo is reportedly set to make his NFL debut, according to Rich Eisen of NFL Network. Ojabo was a first-round talent who dropped to the second round of the draft when he suffered a...
Congressional HOC releases latest findings on Commanders' Daniel Snyder
The findings were not only damaging to owner Dan Synder and the team but also implicated the NFL. In summation, the findings confirmed that several employees were victims of a toxic work culture for over two decades. The Committee indicated that Synder “permitted and participated” in the troubling conduct. The most damning part of the report found that Synder and other leadership in the organization perpetuated the toxic culture by ignoring and downplaying sexual misconduct throughout the team’s staff.
Arizona Cardinals likely to part ways with GM Steve Keim
Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson are presently sharing Keim’s duties on an interim basis, and Jones says both men are legitimate candidates to be promoted to general manager this offseason. Harris enjoyed a six-year playing career that began in Arizona before becoming a Cardinals scout in 2008, and he has been working his way up the personnel ladder ever since. Wilson left more of an on-field legacy, as he played in the NFL for 13 seasons — 12 as a member of the Cardinals — and earned five Pro Bowl nods during that time.
Raiders to get two key offensive players back for game vs. Patriots
Derek Carr and the Raiders offense will be getting some significant reinforcement. The Raiders have activated tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow from injured reserve, reports ESPN’s Field Yates. Waller hasn’t seen the field since October, but it took the front office a month to finally...
