A cold weekend is on top for the Mid State, but even colder air arrives by the end of the next work week. It’s a very cold start to your Saturday and will still be chilly this afternoon with highs only expected to reach the low and middle 40s. Breezy winds will pick up through the afternoon, but should finally lighten up this evening. A few clouds will move in by the late afternoon turning skies partly cloudy.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO