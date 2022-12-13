Read full article on original website
Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded
While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
4 of the most scenic fishing spots in East Tennessee
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Fishery Biologists John Hammonds, Shaun Ramsey and Alan Beach spoke with News Channel 11 about the beautiful sights anglers […]
East Tennessee restaurants open on Christmas
Looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas? Instead of finding out your favorite place is closed once you get there, check out this list of restaurants open on Christmas in East Tennessee!
This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Tennessee.
Travel + Leisure Says This Spot Has the Best Christmas Lights Display in Tennessee
During the holidays, it’s a tradition to look at Christmas lights. The display of lights has a long history from candles on a tree to LED lights found today. Travel + Leisure released “The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State” with one local Middle Tennessee venue making the list.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Cold Weekend, then Arctic Air & Snow Late Week
A cold weekend is on top for the Mid State, but even colder air arrives by the end of the next work week. It’s a very cold start to your Saturday and will still be chilly this afternoon with highs only expected to reach the low and middle 40s. Breezy winds will pick up through the afternoon, but should finally lighten up this evening. A few clouds will move in by the late afternoon turning skies partly cloudy.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Potential increases for white Christmas
As we continue to monitor our chances for a white Christmas in East Tennessee, it’s worth noting that all three major global models — the GFS (American), the ECMWF (European) and the GEM (Canadian) — are now showing accumulating snowfall in the run-up to Christmas Eve. We’ve...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee residents prepare for flooding ahead of heavy rain forecasted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anytime there’s severe weather or heavy rainfall forecasted for Middle Tennessee, Katy Green says it’s terrifying. The basement of her duplex has flooded before losing family heirlooms and other sentimental items. Hours leading up to the rain she takes the following precautions. “I’m constantly...
travelawaits.com
8 Fabulous Reasons To Visit Northwest Tennessee During The Holidays
The small towns of Northwest Tennessee feel like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life, welcoming visitors to stroll through the light-strung streets with hot cocoa in hand. The holiday season in Northwest Tennessee is the opportunity to explore some incredible small towns, eat at excellent restaurants, enjoy fabulous state parks, and see millions of twinkling Christmas lights. When you combine the festivities of the holiday season with the small-town charm of the cities in Northwest Tennessee, you have the makings for the perfect holiday-themed road trip.
wvlt.tv
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A human heart has been discovered in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s salt barn in McEwen. According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, TDOT workers were combining products to make brine on Thursday. As workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock.
wvlt.tv
Polly the Rhino
Thousands of wreaths to be placed on veteran graves in East Tennessee. Thousands of wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at all three veteran cemeteries in East Tennessee. Your headlines from 12/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: State economic report released, Apartment fire in West Knoxville, Vols...
‘Experience the call’: 2023 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival set for January
A celebration of some 20,000 Sandhill Cranes is happening in January in Meigs County that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting for bird enthusiasts and families.
Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says
HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
Thousands of wreaths to be placed on veteran graves in East Tennessee. Thousands of wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at all three veteran cemeteries in East Tennessee. Updated: 5 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Family celebrates new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Updated: 15 hours...
wvlt.tv
U.S. could be headed for mild recession; yet Tennessee may not
Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity. ‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins helped Childhelp give Christmas presents to...
wvlt.tv
Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
wvlt.tv
Thousands of wreaths to be placed on veteran graves in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Wreaths Across America made a stop in Knoxville to prepare for a special ceremony. A special police escort welcomed the organization that is dedicated to honoring and remembering veterans. There are over 8,000 graves in the Knoxville National Cemetery alone, and a wreath will...
Tennessee talent represented on the Miss America stage
A brand new Miss America has been crowned, but two contestants with ties to Tennessee still brought pride to the Volunteer State from the national stage.
The Tomahawk
Tennessee Highway Safety Office reports state’s third-highest annual usage rate
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced results from its annual roadside observational survey to determine the state’s average seat belt usage rate. This survey returned a statewide usage rate of 90.49 percent. The 2022 usage rate represents an increase of approximately 0.4 percent compared to Tennessee’s 2021 survey result of 90.12 percent. The 2022 survey result is Tennessee’s third-highest annual seat belt usage rate.
