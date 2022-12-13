Read full article on original website
Texas A&M hires Jamie Morrison as volleyball coach
Texas A&M has hired Jamie Morrison to be its head volleyball coach, the school announced Friday. Morrison, who has been an assistant at several colleges, has been the head coach of the United States’ junior national team the last two years. Morrison was an assistant coach for both the...
Aggies to Host Former Baylor Commit Taurean York
The Texas A&M Aggies are ready to beef up their defense for the 2023 cycle.
Rebounding effort key in Texas A&M men's basketball team's success
There are moments during Texas A&M men’s basketball games when players on the court can be heard shouting at special assistant to the head coach Dale Layer on the Aggie bench. Each shout serves as a verbal earmark, so that when Layer later watches video of the game, he knows those players did exactly what they were prescribed to do during a rebounding opportunity.
College Station football team embracing underdog role ahead of Class 5A-I final
The College Station Cougars know they’re the underdog this Saturday, but it’s a position they don’t mind being in. The way they see it, every game starts off the same and anything can happen. “The [players have] kind of embraced that idea, and we’ve played with a...
Texas flips top LB recruit who was committed to Texas A&M
Texas not only gained a big recruit on Thursday, but they also had the added benefit of taking him away from a rival. Linebacker recruit Anthony Hill decommitted from Texas A&M in November. On Thursday, we learned that he committed to the Longhorns. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Hill...
Looking at the Aggies' departures in the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M is going into a big visit weekend for both high school players and prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. The Aggies are going to need help from both ends of the spectrum given the fact that they have now lost a total of 22 scholarship athletes from this past season to the portal since it opened earlier this month. Here's a look back at what's happened in that regard for A&M so far.
2022 Texas high school football playoffs: UIL Class 5A Division I state championship preview
SBLive Texas previews the sixth and final round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs by taking a closer look at the UIL’s Class 5A DI state championship matchup between the Aledo Bearcats and the College Station Cougars
College Station boys basketball team wins district opener
College Station’s Grayson Fowler scored 18 points, and Willie Everline added 14 to lead the Cougar boys basketball team past Montgomery 51-40 on Friday in their District 21-5A opener at Cougar Gym. College Station (14-7, 1-0) has won 9 of its last 10. College Station won the JV game...
Coaching continuity key to success for Franklin, College Station football teams
After Franklin won the Class 3A Division II state championship last December, Lions’ defensive coordinator Will Hedrick had something for his father Mike when they returned home. It was an extra gold state medal. The Hedrick family is credited with most of the Franklin football program’s success. But neither...
Texas A&M graduation brings hope for the future
Theron McAdoo was one of 5,428 fall graduates on the doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s level to receive their diploma from Texas A&M University on Friday and Saturday. McAdoo, who received a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering during Friday afternoon’s commencement, addressed his fellow graduates with a speech about the importance of following their true passions in life. During the summer of his junior and senior year at Texas A&M, McAdoo said he interned for a power management company and was inspired by an idea while reading during his lunch break.
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team holds off Magnolia 47-43
MAGNOLIA — Kateria Gooden scored 13 points, and Paris Pavlas had 10 to help the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team beat Magnolia 47-43 in District 21-5A action Friday night. Consol’s Mia Teran had nine points, while Da’Mya Turner scored six, De’Shyreia Miles five and Meme Thompson and Kamaiya Ford...
Rudder boys basketball team opens district with 63-36 victory over Brenham
The Rudder boys basketball team played a solid first half against Brenham on Friday night at The Armory but started the third quarter listless with five turnovers in the first few minutes. “We gotta wake up! We gotta wake up!” bellowed Rudder coach Mike Carrabine from the bench. The...
Bryan girls basketball team improves to 2-0 in district
COPPERAS COVE -- Freshman Avery Archer hit a trio of 3-pointers to help the Bryan girls basketball team top Copperas Cove 41-24 in District 12-6A play Friday night. Bryan (8-4, 2-0) won its third straight. The Lady Vikings also won the freshman game 37-31.
Rudder girls basketball team rallies but falls at Brenham 51-44
BRENHAM — The Rudder girls basketball team tried to rally in the second half but fell to Brenham 51-44 on Friday in District 21-5A play. Alaina Hill and Paris Mitchell each scored 12 points for Rudder (2-11, 0-3), which outscored Brenham 31-29 in the second half. Arianah Lewis scored...
Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director passes at 92
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director Harry Green passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 at the age of 92. A member of the Texas A&M Class of ‘52, Green’s career included working as an engineer and serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He...
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
B-CS employment rate on an upward trend, despite large-scale Texas studies
One in four Texas business leaders considered layoffs this year, according to businesses polled in November by the Dallas Morning News. However, that does not seem to be the case for most Bryan-College Station businesses, according to local economists. “I haven’t seen that at all here in Bryan-College Station at...
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
BISD establishes new Advanced Academics program
When Sadberry Intermediate opens in August 2023, the Bryan school district will have established a new Advanced Academics program. Aspire Academy will welcome its first students next fall and serve as a compilation of its two counterparts: Odyssey Academy and Inquire Academy. Planning for the new program began in the...
