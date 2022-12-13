Read full article on original website
Bonnie Granier
3d ago
If government sets up doctors, how can anyone believe they wont be set up too! And b4 you ask me if this doc waz guilty, tell me how many of patients were fbi or informants
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge graduates from criminal justice system enter the working world
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new group of graduates are transitioning from the criminal justice system to the working world. On Friday, 22 people participated in the Baton Rouge Day Reporting Center’s winter graduation ceremony. This is the largest graduating class since the program began in 2015.
theadvocate.com
Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking, pleads not guilty
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, was scheduled Friday morning...
5 arrested including two juveniles in multi-parish drug bust
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Thursday, December 15 in part of a multi-parish drug bust according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Over the last month, the EBRSO Narcotics division investigated five people including two 17-year-olds who were operating a...
NOLA.com
In fatal beating outside St. Charles Avenue hotel, judge upholds 30-year prison sentence
A Baton Rouge man convicted of brutally beating to death a 60-year-old man in front of a St. Charles Avenue hotel in New Orleans asked a judge this week to reduce his 30-year prison sentence, citing a series of medical and intellectual conditions that his attorneys say impaired his judgment.
brproud.com
Baker Police investigate narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months Baker Police Narcotics Division, along with EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 Unit, Baton Rouge’s DEA office, and other agencies have investigated Jarvis White, 38, for allegedly distributing narcotics in and around the East Baton Rouge area. According to a news...
brproud.com
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana...
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with crimes in deadly 2019 arrest
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers charged with state crimes in deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman found guilty in poisoning death of ex-boyfriend
A pressure-packed Baton Rouge courtroom was taut with suspense and emotion Friday morning. District Judge Raymond Bigelow sliced through it when he found Meshell Hale guilty of second-degree murder in the poisoning death of her former live-in boyfriend Damian Paul Skipper. One of Skipper's family members let out a loud,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent...
brproud.com
Man connected to deadly Baton Rouge shooting arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting death on Boardwalk Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Boardwalk Drive on Dec. 14 around 11 a.m. and found Sedrick Lewis, 37, had been shot after a fight. The suspect, now identified as Maurice Mallory, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Mallory was charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge men charged after deputies find meth, pot, gun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The traffic stop place in the 4500 block of Southpark Dr. due to a traffic violation. Deputies identified the two occupants in the 2006...
theadvocate.com
Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases
Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
wbrz.com
Woman declared guilty of second-degree murder for poisoning her boyfriend in 2015
BATON ROUGE - Meshell Hale, the woman accused of poisoning two men, was found guilty of second-degree murder for one of their deaths Friday morning in the culmination of a trial that was delayed several times by medical emergencies and investigators skipping court. Hale was found guilty of second-degree murder...
brproud.com
Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
Victim identified in St. Mary courthouse shooting
Authorities said 34-year-old Chad Williams of Berwick was the person who died in the shooting
wbrz.com
Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
brproud.com
FBI arrests California man in connection with threat made against elementary school in Brusly
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from California caught the attention of the FBI after allegedly making a threatening phone call to Brusly Upper Elementary School on Tuesday, December 13. Brusly Upper Elementary School was put on lockdown after receiving the call and both the Brusly Police Department and...
brproud.com
Adult, child injured in Baton Rouge apartment fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a large apartment fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Hidden Pointe Apartments in the 1100 block of Wentling Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m. The fire department says two males, one adult and one child, were injured.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Walgreens offers flu, COVID-19 test in one visit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge now has one of 5,000 Walgreens locations offering the option to be tested for the flu along with the COVID-19 in the same visit. Walgreens says that Louisiana’s flu activity is at an all time high. Customers can meet with a...
