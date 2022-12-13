ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

New events venue coming to Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, there will be a new locally owned venue to host weddings, banquets, concerts and all other manner of events, as Casper residents Barb and J.W. Jones hope to give back to their community with The Five Deuces. The idea to create the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney

The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper

The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Public Library Hosting Retirement Party for Beloved Children’s Librarian

The Natrona County Public Library is hosting a retirement party for beloved children's librarian, Twyla Gaylord, on Friday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. "If you and your children have visited our Children’s Department sometime over the last two decades, you likely have fond and vivid memories of one of our most beloved and enigmatic children’s librarians, Twyla," the Natrona County Library wrote in a Facebook post. "Always ready with a smile and a helpful reading suggestion, she has been as much a fixture of our Library and the Children’s Department as our story times and book selection!"
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

WANTED: Escapee Justin Collins from Casper

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Justin Collins who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. Justin Collins is described as a 27-year-old white male, approximately 6’3” tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper

Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza

There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (12/5/22–12/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 5 through Dec. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/15/22 – 12/16/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man on federal bond accused of felony domestic violence

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper resident awaiting trail on federal charges was arrested Wednesday and charged with a new felony in an alleged domestic violence incident. Patrick Schutz, 37, was arrested Oct. 19 at his home after Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived to execute a federal warrant. He pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Nov. 29.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy