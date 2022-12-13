Read full article on original website
New events venue coming to Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, there will be a new locally owned venue to host weddings, banquets, concerts and all other manner of events, as Casper residents Barb and J.W. Jones hope to give back to their community with The Five Deuces. The idea to create the...
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney
The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
Meet Santa, The Grinch, and More at David Street Station on Saturday
Christmas is but a few days away and the David Street Station is celebrating the big day a little early. On Saturday, the David Street Station is hosting 'Santa at the Station' and it will feature none other than the big guy himself, good ole Saint Nick. Santa will be...
Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper
The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
Natrona County Public Library Hosting Retirement Party for Beloved Children’s Librarian
The Natrona County Public Library is hosting a retirement party for beloved children's librarian, Twyla Gaylord, on Friday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. "If you and your children have visited our Children’s Department sometime over the last two decades, you likely have fond and vivid memories of one of our most beloved and enigmatic children’s librarians, Twyla," the Natrona County Library wrote in a Facebook post. "Always ready with a smile and a helpful reading suggestion, she has been as much a fixture of our Library and the Children’s Department as our story times and book selection!"
WANTED: Escapee Justin Collins from Casper
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Justin Collins who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. Justin Collins is described as a 27-year-old white male, approximately 6’3” tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and...
Youth Empowerment Council Awarding $240,000 in Grants To Improve Mental Health of Casper Youth
The Youth Empowerment Council is partnering with the Natrona Collective Health Trust to facilitate the awarding of $240,000 to improve the mental health and well-being of young people in Natrona County. That's according to a press release from the Natrona Collective Health Trust, who wrote that the two organizations will...
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper
Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza
There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are highly praised for their food and service.
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
Natrona County divorce filings (12/5/22–12/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 5 through Dec. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper Council to Provide Cost of Living Increase for City Employees
On Tuesday, the Casper city council unanimously agreed to move forward with a cost-of-living increase of 3.5% for all city employees after the city had over $900,000 in surplus in sales tax revenue. The city anticipated earlier this year that sales tax revenue would bring at least $425,000, however, actual...
Chance for snow, minus-25-degree windchills coming to Casper Mountain before Christmas
CASPER, Wyo. — An Arctic air mass is expected to move into western and central Wyoming Saturday through Monday, bringing temperatures 10–20 degrees colder to the region ahead of Christmas, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. In Casper, a high near 22 degrees...
Casper Council Looking to Add Two More Police Officers in Natrona Schools
On Tuesday, the Casper city council agreed to move forward with signing a contract with the Natrona County School District (NCSD) to add two more school resource officers (SRO) until 2027. The memorandum of understanding would charge the NCSD an $84,375 cost per officer, and while the six SROs currently...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/15/22 – 12/16/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Negative windchills expected in Casper; chance for more snow ahead of the holidays
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some cold temperatures and windchills overnight Thursday and into the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper could dip to as low as 7 degrees overnight Thursday with minus-10-degree windchills expected. Casper Mountain’s low is...
Casper man on federal bond accused of felony domestic violence
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper resident awaiting trail on federal charges was arrested Wednesday and charged with a new felony in an alleged domestic violence incident. Patrick Schutz, 37, was arrested Oct. 19 at his home after Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived to execute a federal warrant. He pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Nov. 29.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (12/14/22–12/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Casper, WY
