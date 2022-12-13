The Natrona County Public Library is hosting a retirement party for beloved children's librarian, Twyla Gaylord, on Friday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. "If you and your children have visited our Children’s Department sometime over the last two decades, you likely have fond and vivid memories of one of our most beloved and enigmatic children’s librarians, Twyla," the Natrona County Library wrote in a Facebook post. "Always ready with a smile and a helpful reading suggestion, she has been as much a fixture of our Library and the Children’s Department as our story times and book selection!"

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO