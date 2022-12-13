ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using underwater treadmills for pets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Underwater treadmills can be helpful for dogs and cats that have arthritis or are overweight. Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practioner Jen Walck of VCA North Country Animal Hospital appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. She brought along her dog Cyclops...
What’s to become of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Salvation Army prepares to open its doors to a new warming center, could it mean the end of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?. “I’m hoping that Santa can deliver a new home for everybody this year,” said Tammy Higby. Tammy has...
Jefferson County still hasn’t received casino payment

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is wondering where its money is from a recent casino profit-sharing payment from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. For the first time since 2019, the Tribe made a payment to New York state. It follows the rules of a gaming compact, which allows...
Lori A. Paige, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Lori A. Paige will be 6:00pm Wednesday, December 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be precede the service beginning at 3:00pm. A spring burial in Black River Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Barbara Richardson Baxter age 102 ½, of Lisbon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Barbara Richardson Baxter age 102 ½, of Lisbon will be held at 11:00am on Monday (December 19, 2022) at the Lisbon Presbyterian Church with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. A calling hour will be held prior at the church from 10:00am until the time of the service. She was the last of her generation of the Richardson and Baxter families, and passed away on December 14, 2022 at Maplewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Canton NY. Burial will be in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.
Michelle R. (Hamblin) Gentile, 55, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle R. (Hamblin) Gentile, 55, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 at her home. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Watertown braces for loss of hydro plant revenue

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - How does a city prepare to lose millions of dollars in revenue? That’s the reality in Watertown as a contract over the city’s hydroelectric power plant is set to expire in 2030. It’s the third largest revenue source for the city behind sales...
Stella Sheldon, 98, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Stella Sheldon was 98 years, 11 months, and 25 days old when she joined her beloved siblings, children, and husband in the afterlife. She was 5 days shy of her 99th birthday - a hallmark she made clear she had no interest in achieving every time her granddaughters brought up her imminent 100th birthday. By her own estimation, Stella had seen and done everything a person could want to do in a lifetime, and she was ready to see what came next without neuropathy, fractured spines, hearing aids, and shingles pain.
Joseph Anthony Sienkiewicz, 92, of Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Anthony Sienkiewicz, 92, of Main Street, passed away Monday morning, December 12, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family, his caregivers, and Lewis County Hospice. He is survived by four children, Michael (Loretta) Sienkiewicz of Frederick, MD, Peter Sienkiewicz...
Michele M. Lanning, 67, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michele M. Lanning, 67, of N. California Ave, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at home. Michele was born on April 15, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Ellen Swayze. She was employed with the USA MEDDAC on Fort Drum for 36 years until her retirement.
Celebration of life for Douglas J. Jones

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life will be held in Honor of Douglas J. Jones on January 28, 2023 at 1:00PM at Doug’s Tavern in Heuvelton, NY. On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.
Charlotte Mary Lord, 83, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Mary Lord passed away Tuesday, December 13th at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she had been a resident for several years. She was 83 years old. Born November 28, 1939, in Syracuse, NY the daughter to the late Warren and Merle Olin...
