wwnytv.com
Watertown’s fire chief not satisfied with NIOSH report into firefighter’s death
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, has completed an investigation into the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. On Friday, the results went public. (See the full report at the bottom of this story.) Almost two years after the death of...
WKTV
Oneida County issues Fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in one month
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in the past month. There have been 81 counted this year so far. “The introduction of fentanyl into the local drug supply is driving up deaths at an alarming...
wwnytv.com
Using underwater treadmills for pets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Underwater treadmills can be helpful for dogs and cats that have arthritis or are overweight. Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practioner Jen Walck of VCA North Country Animal Hospital appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. She brought along her dog Cyclops...
Children are dying. Who will step up to fix Oswego’s broken child welfare system? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is a dispiriting sameness to Syracuse.com’s investigation into the deaths of a 13-year-old Oswego County boy and his mother in a house fire one year ago. Another case of parental neglect, another failure of the child welfare system to recognize it, another child dead who should still be alive.
wwnytv.com
What’s to become of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Salvation Army prepares to open its doors to a new warming center, could it mean the end of Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter?. “I’m hoping that Santa can deliver a new home for everybody this year,” said Tammy Higby. Tammy has...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County still hasn’t received casino payment
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is wondering where its money is from a recent casino profit-sharing payment from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. For the first time since 2019, the Tribe made a payment to New York state. It follows the rules of a gaming compact, which allows...
wwnytv.com
Lori A. Paige, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Lori A. Paige will be 6:00pm Wednesday, December 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be precede the service beginning at 3:00pm. A spring burial in Black River Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
wwnytv.com
Barbara Richardson Baxter age 102 ½, of Lisbon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Barbara Richardson Baxter age 102 ½, of Lisbon will be held at 11:00am on Monday (December 19, 2022) at the Lisbon Presbyterian Church with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. A calling hour will be held prior at the church from 10:00am until the time of the service. She was the last of her generation of the Richardson and Baxter families, and passed away on December 14, 2022 at Maplewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Canton NY. Burial will be in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.
wwnytv.com
Michelle R. (Hamblin) Gentile, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle R. (Hamblin) Gentile, 55, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 at her home. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
wwnytv.com
Watertown braces for loss of hydro plant revenue
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - How does a city prepare to lose millions of dollars in revenue? That’s the reality in Watertown as a contract over the city’s hydroelectric power plant is set to expire in 2030. It’s the third largest revenue source for the city behind sales...
wwnytv.com
Stella Sheldon, 98, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Stella Sheldon was 98 years, 11 months, and 25 days old when she joined her beloved siblings, children, and husband in the afterlife. She was 5 days shy of her 99th birthday - a hallmark she made clear she had no interest in achieving every time her granddaughters brought up her imminent 100th birthday. By her own estimation, Stella had seen and done everything a person could want to do in a lifetime, and she was ready to see what came next without neuropathy, fractured spines, hearing aids, and shingles pain.
Oneida County adds green lights on plows to enhance safety
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the snow falls, plow drivers have one of the most important and challenging jobs. “The challenges for our operators would be driving in very poor conditions,” said Mark Laramie, the Commissioner of Public Works for the Oneida County Department of Public Works. “When we choose to stay home, itis their […]
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s mayor told to ‘cease and desist’ with opposition to golf course deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith’s opposition to the Watertown Golf Club purchase agreement has resulted in a letter telling him to cease and desist. (See the full letter at the end of this story.) The notice was written by a lawyer for developer P.J. Simao,...
wwnytv.com
Joseph Anthony Sienkiewicz, 92, of Beaver Falls
BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Anthony Sienkiewicz, 92, of Main Street, passed away Monday morning, December 12, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family, his caregivers, and Lewis County Hospice. He is survived by four children, Michael (Loretta) Sienkiewicz of Frederick, MD, Peter Sienkiewicz...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s attorney voiced legal concerns before lawmakers did golf course deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two weeks before city lawmakers voted in favor of an asset purchase agreement with the Watertown Golf Club, City Attorney Bob Slye told them he had legal concerns about the deal. 7 News obtained a November 28 letter from Slye to Watertown City Manager Ken...
wwnytv.com
General Brown finds no threat to school safety after student’s remark
TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - “There was no threat to school safety.” That’s what the superintendent of the General Brown Central School District wrote in a letter to parents Friday. Brian Moore said a student reportedly made a comment Thursday about “shooting up the school.”...
wwnytv.com
Michele M. Lanning, 67, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michele M. Lanning, 67, of N. California Ave, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at home. Michele was born on April 15, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Ellen Swayze. She was employed with the USA MEDDAC on Fort Drum for 36 years until her retirement.
wwnytv.com
Celebration of life for Douglas J. Jones
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life will be held in Honor of Douglas J. Jones on January 28, 2023 at 1:00PM at Doug’s Tavern in Heuvelton, NY. On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.
wwnytv.com
Charlotte Mary Lord, 83, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Mary Lord passed away Tuesday, December 13th at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she had been a resident for several years. She was 83 years old. Born November 28, 1939, in Syracuse, NY the daughter to the late Warren and Merle Olin...
