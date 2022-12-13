ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
Ex-event coordinator sues MDH, alleging boss used ethnic slur

A former vaccine event coordinator is suing the state health department for racial discrimination, and alleges that her supervisor referred to her with a racial slur. Leticia Alonso, who’s Latina, says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Minnesota Department of Health fired her last year ostensibly because of discrepancies in a log of gift cards that she and her coworkers gave as incentives to people who received COVID-19 shots.
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
Walz-backed universal school lunch has support and also complications

Photo: During his remarks following the presentation of a new state economic and revenue forecast showing a $17.6 billion budget surplus, Gov. Tim Walz mentioned a handful of specific programs he would support, and universal school lunch was on the list. - MinnPost - December 12, 2022. Ruth Davis recalls...
An electric slide: The country is moving towards electric vehicles, but at what cost? (part 2)

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com This story is the second in a series; the first can be found online or in our Dec. 7 edition. Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes. The state inventory lists the actual number as 11,842 lakes, with acreage parameters being different for unincorporated areas versus cities. But according to a Minnesota Public Radio report from 2019, the number jumps up to 21,871 if you account for...
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm

Thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to affect the region Friday, with ongoing light snow across Minnesota — and blizzard conditions across the Dakotas.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central,...
Unemployment rates rise slightly in Minnesota and Iowa

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The unemployment rate inched up in both Minnesota and Iowa in November. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says the seasonally-adjusted jobless number ticked up two-tenths of a point to 2.3%. That came even as the private sector in the state gained 3,500 jobs in November and government gained 3,300 jobs.
Climate change causing trouble for tamarack trees

Greg Seitz - Quetico Superior Wilderness News - December 14, 2022. An iconic tree species most often found in northern Minnesota’s peatlands and bogs is facing a serious threat connected to climate change. Tamaracks are renowned for being the only conifer in Minnesota that loses its needles in the fall. But, in the past two decades, more than half of Minnesota’s tamarack trees have been killed by a native insect, and experts say the tree species may not survive in the state.
Minnesota Energy Assistance Program increases crisis benefits

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Commerce announced that more crisis benefits will be offered through the Energy Assistance Program this winter. The program is increasing crisis benefits from a maximum of $600 to $1500 per household. Heating oil and propane costs have gone up quite a bit over...
Cooperative responding to ice issues in southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ice has landed in southwestern Minnesota in this week’s winter storm and KELOLAND meteorologists predict snow and wind is on the way. That could cause some problems with ice build-up on any power lines or power poles in areas of the region. Lyon-Lincoln...
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
