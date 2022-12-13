Read full article on original website
Kilgore off-duty police officer no-billed after fatal shooting at Longview emergency room
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore off-duty police officer was no-billed after a fatal shooting at a Longview emergency room, the Kilgore Police Department said. A 61-year-old man died on Nov. 27 after he allegedly pulled a gun on Sgt. Joshua Vercher and threatened him, authorities said. Vercher had a security job at Hospitality ER […]
KSLA
Man killed outside Youree Drive bar identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a night club in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later. Shreveport...
Kilgore police identify officer involved in fatal shooting at Longview ER; grand jury declines to indict officer
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department says an officer who was involved in a fatal shooting at a Longview-area emergency room in late November has been no-billed by a grand jury. According to the KPD, just before 9 p.m., on Sunday, November 27, Sgt. Joshua Vercher was working...
Phoenix PD investigating double shooting near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
At about 5 p.m., police were called to a business near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting.
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
Jacksonville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for lesser charge in connection to fatal Tyler daiquiri shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 Tyler daiquiri shooting. Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler […]
1 man shot, injured in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
17-year-old hospitalized in Smith County after crashing into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old was hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Smith County, said DPS. The wreck happened on FM 850 east of CR 2301. The teenage boy was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, officials said. First responders are still on […]
1 person shot in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person injured after shooting in Smith County. Victim was taken in a vehicle to Dairy Queen on Hwy 31 West and FM 2661 where they met an ambulance. Then ambulance then took the victim to a hospital. Officials say the condition of the victim are...
KLTV
Lindale duo indicted in hit-and-run death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Lindale man and woman accused for their roles in a hit-and-run crash which killed a Lindale woman in July. Ryan Joshua Pruitt, 24, is charged with accident involving death and tampering with evidence. Kerissa Valenzuela, 27, is charged with tampering with evidence. Pruitt was arrested on Aug. 4 and Valenzuela was arrested on July 24.
Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a man lying on a roadway shoulder. The post Sheriff’s office says gunshot victim found on I-8 was killed by their father appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash
How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
YAHOO!
Man fatally shot in Chandler during road-rage incident
Chandler police say a man was shot and killed on Dec. 5 after getting into an argument with another during a road-rage incident. Police say Carlos Doiron, who is identified as being in his 20s, dropped off birthday gifts to his daughter at around 4:21 p.m. That, police said, is...
AZFamily
Man accused of leaving 4-year-old daughter alone in Surprise apartment
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after leaving his 4-year-old daughter alone in his Surprise apartment on Sunday night. According to court paperwork, around 6:30 p.m., Surprise police were called out to an apartment complex near Bell and Litchfield roads. Police say witnesses reported seeing a 4-year-old girl yelling in the hallways of the complex, saying her dad, 29-year-old Montrez Williams, wasn’t home and that she was hungry.
3 injured after 5-vehicle crash involving school bus in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment on Friday after a five-vehicle crash in the 900 block of East Hawkins Parkway involving a school bus. Officials with Longview Police said none of the students on the bus were injured, but one adult on the bus and two others […]
No suspect ID'd in case involving former Democratic congressional candidate
TYLER, Texas — The investigation into allegations that a man threatened former Democratic congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson at Sam's Club in Longview was suspended in September. Longview police were unable to identify a man that Jefferson says threatened to set him on fire at a gas pump, according to...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Longview ISD issues statement after bus crash with 4 vehicles
TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Longview ISD Facebook, "We are thankful that all students are safe and no other injuries have been reported. Our prayers are with the driver and their family. " According to Longview Police Department Facebook, Eastbound traffic is being diverted in the 900 block...
KLTV
Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has plead guilty to attacking an elderly man during an attempted home invasion. Toland Montgomery, 43, plead guilty to an indictment of injury to a child/elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury. As part of his plea deal, Montgomery will serve a five year prison sentence.
KLTV
Emergency crews directing traffic on FM 850 in Smith County after crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash with reported injuries in the 16700 block of FM 850 in Smith County. The crash happened near County Road 3226. According to DPS, a 17-year-old driver was injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree. The...
1 dead, 1 injured after Tyler crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and another is injured after a Wednesday early morning crash on CR 384 in Tyler. Officials with DPS said the car was carrying two passengers when it struck a tree. One person was killed in the crash, and another was transported to UT Health Tyler. The call […]
