Missing packages found dumped at Dayton Mall; police investigating

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Miami Township police are asking the public for help in an investigation into missing Amazon packages found at the Dayton Mall on Sunday.

Officers responded to the Dayton Mall regarding several discarded packages, a spokesperson for the police department said in a social media post.

It was determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville, the spokesperson said.

All of the packages had already been reported as missing.

Anyone with information that can help police is asking to contact the Detective Bureau at 937-433-2301.

