WALB 10
Suspect in custody after cutting woman’s throat, chasing her with knife at an Albany store
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is in custody after police say he cut a woman’s throat and chased her with a knife at an Albany convenience store. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Devi’s Convenience Store. The victim told police that she was playing...
WALB 10
Tifton enforcing additional safety measures at Fulwood Park after shooting incident
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Tifton are increasing its safety measures at Fulwood Park due to a recent incident where two unknown men shot at a Tifton school teacher’s passenger side window. The report explained the victim simply came to the park to walk her dog while...
wfxl.com
One in custody after woman stabbed at Albany convenience store
A woman is recovering and a man has been detained after a stabbing at an Albany convenience store. Albany police responded with lights and sirens to Devi's Convenience Store, located in the 1400 block of Palmyra Road, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim...
WALB 10
Decomposing body found in Bainbridge, investigation underway
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A decomposing body was found in Bainbridge on Friday, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The body was found in a wooded area near West Shotwell Street. Police said they have not found any information on who the person is or how the person died. Police are...
WALB 10
APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
WALB 10
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
WALB 10
Phoebe employee fired for recording other employees in the bathroom
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe employee was fired after a phone was found in a restroom recording other employees, according to the health system. The phone was found in a restroom at Phoebe Physicians on Monday. When the issue was reported, the employee admitted to placing the phone in...
WALB 10
Decatur Co. man sentenced to 10 years on stolen gun charges
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following sentencing on a felony gun charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia. James Currin, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release...
wtvy.com
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two deadly shooting incidents in Bainbridge are under investigation, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The first happened on Wednesday, around 11:45 p.m., in the 900 block of Anderson Street. Police responded to a shots fired call. Police said one victim, a 19-year-old woman, was deceased, and another was taken to Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.
WALB 10
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the jail. Four former correction officers and a former nurse at the jail are charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to take contraband into the jail, use of a communication device to commit a felony, and the RICO act of racketeering.
wfxl.com
Headphones stolen, store glass door broken in Albany Dollar General burglary
Dougherty County police are investigating after a burglary at the Dollar General Thursday morning. Police arrived to the store located in the 5700 block of Newton Road around 8:15 a.m. and cleared the building. Officials say that approximately sixty dollars worth of gaming head phones were taken and there was...
WALB 10
No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that left no injuries with over 70 bullets being shot at an Albany home and car. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue. When police responded to the scene, the victim...
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Grady Co. 2020 murder
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection to a December 2020 killing in Grady County, according to officials with the South Georgia Judicial Circuit. Tyreke Dresean Adams pleaded guilty in connection to the death of Sheddrick Hardy. He was sentenced to life in prison.
WALB 10
Tifton leaders increasing safety protocols following Fulwood Park incident
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Safety is at the top of Tifton leaders’ minds following a recent incident at Fulwood Park. On the night of Nov. 18, two men approached a woman in her car at Fulwood Park. “She became suspicious when they tried to get her to roll down...
WALB 10
Pedestrian fatalities on the rise in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The roads are becoming more and more unsafe as pedestrian-struck car accidents are increasing throughout Georgia, including in Thomasville. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said just a week and a half ago, they had a pedestrian-involved accident. “In the last 10 years, there’s been a 54%...
WALB 10
Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany has received $1.9 million since the school zone speed cameras started fining speeders in 2021, according to Albany Police. City officials say Albany still has a “bad speeding problem,” and the camera enforcement is protecting the safety of not only school students, but everyone, in the initiative to make drivers slow down.
Stewart County Sheriff’s Office searching escaped inmate
STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate and is requesting public help to locate Stephen Stephens. The sheriff’s office describes Stephens as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. According to law enforcement, Stephens’ believed the direction of travel is between the […]
wgxa.tv
Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
WALB 10
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
wfxl.com
Albany police need help from community to locate missing teen
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Kennedy Kentasè Smith. Police say that Smith stands four-feet-six and weighs approximately 80 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown. Police say that she may possibly be headed to New York in an unknown vehicle description. If anyone...
