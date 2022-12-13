Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?Anna S.New York City, NY
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn hotel converted into supportive housing
Challenging times call for creative solutions. To wit: a 30-story former Jehovah’s Witness hotel in Brooklyn has been converted to one of the nation’s largest supportive housing developments, according to the New York Times. The building at 90 Sands Street in Dumbo — which has 490 units, along...
therealdeal.com
Long-shuttered LaGuardia Courtyard Marriott sells for $53M
A LaGuardia Airport hotel that hasn’t welcomed a guest in five years has found a buyer. The Connecticut-based Heyman family, longtime owners of the former Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel at 90-10 Ditmars Boulevard, sold the 288-key property for $53 million, The Real Deal has learned. The buyer is...
therealdeal.com
Property managers consider outlawing e-bikes after Midtown fire
Multifamily buildings are reconsidering the future of e-bikes in their properties after rechargeable batteries were blamed for a fire that injured 38 last month at a Turtle Bay apartment complex. The board of the London Terrace Towers, a large co-op in West Chelsea, will vote next week on whether to...
rew-online.com
Lendlease Closes $360 Million Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Brooklyn
Lendlease, a leading global real estate and investment management group, and joint venture partner Aware Super, one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds, today announced the closing of a $360 million construction loan for the development of 1 Java Street in New York. The 36-story, 834-apartment multifamily development will rise along the Greenpoint waterfront in Brooklyn.
NBC New York
Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?
Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
therealdeal.com
Sapir: WeWork hiding behind shell companies in lease dispute
It’s been rough going for WeWork. The co-working company’s bonds are at junk status, its losses are eye-popping and its cash reserves are alarmingly low. WeWork has tried to reassure investors by saying it continues to cut costs by shedding leases. But getting out of deals can be difficult.
New Whole Foods store to open in Manhattan’s Financial District
FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) – A new Whole Foods Market will be opening in Manhattan’s Financial District in January. The 42,000-square-foot store will be located in One Wall Street at 66 Broadway. It’s scheduled to open on Jan. 11. The store will feature more than 1,000 local products from New York City and the surrounding […]
bkreader.com
Investor Slams Realtor in Suit Over Crown Heights Development Site
An investor took aim at CW Realty founder Cheskie Weisz in a lawsuit over the recent sale of a controversial development site near the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Haim Kahan filed a lawsuit against the new owners of […] Click here to view original web page at therealdeal.com.
eastnewyork.com
Applications Now Open To Join Your Local Community Board in Brooklyn and Manhattan
Photo by Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation via Flickr. Many New Yorkers complain about issues within their neighborhoods, like trash, new development projects, bike lanes, transportation, and the list goes on. This is your chance to participate in local democracy and decision making by becoming a Community Board Member...
Firefighter among 4 injured in Brooklyn fire
NEW YORK -- Four people, including a firefighter, were injured after a fire in Brooklyn.It started around 5:30 p.m. Friday in an apartment building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.Firefighters say the blaze was hard to get under control because the flames were trapped between the roof and the top floor of the building.The Red Cross is helping to relocate displaced families."There are 60 in apartments on the floor, and there are a couple of them that were heavily damaged, so we're not sure yet how many are displaced," FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito said."We are already struggling. Like, what do those people who have no apartment tonight do?" building resident Odette Castaneda said. "Completely burned out. No windows. What do those people do tonight? It is a week before Christmas."The cause of the fire is under investigation.
bkreader.com
Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox
For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
therealdeal.com
Letitia James accuses Avi and Bent Philipson of nursing home fraud
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing a Long Island nursing home and its owners, including Brooklyn real estate investor Avi Philipson and his father, Bent Philipson, for allegedly diverting government funds, resulting in severe understaffing and neglect of residents. The lawsuit comes as a group led by Avi...
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?
Water is a clear thin liquid that has no colour or taste when it is pure. It falls from clouds as rain and enters rivers and seas. All animals and people need water in order to live.
therealdeal.com
Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
Unit owners at Glenwood Management’s first condo project might wish the developer had stuck to rentals. Five years after the developer entered the condo market with a project at 60 East 86th Street, the board claims the 19-story offering on Upper East Side with 14 units is coming undone — and it wants Glenwood to pony up $21 million for damages.
New York Attorney General Letitia James sues owners of Long Island nursing home
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the owners of a Long Island nursing home who also have stakes of dozens of other facilities nationwide. It is the third suit she has filed in six weeks alleging financial fraud and abuse of nursing home residents. Friday’s suit alleges that...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023
Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we’re here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn’t surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
brickunderground.com
10,000 illegal Airbnbs 'likely to disappear,' holiday tipping gone wrong, & more
This week readers headed over to Brick Underground to read about a new initiative by New York City to block illegal short-term rentals. Starting in January, hosts must register with the city and confirm they are not in violation of their lease or any laws. Airbnb and other platforms will need to verify that registration status to process transactions. The new system will likely weed out over 10,000 illegal listings, the city says.
rew-online.com
Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul Announce Groundbreaking for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Brooklyn’s East New York
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a mixed-use project developed under the 2016 East New York rezoning, that will transform a defunct gas station into affordable housing units, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. “Projects like Logan Fountain are...
FDNY firefighter won’t survive 20-foot fall at Brooklyn firehouse: officials
An Brooklyn firefighter is not expected to survive a serious head injury he sustained in a 20-foot fall at his firehouse
Possible NYC Ferry expansion, including Staten Island-Brooklyn connection, on hold
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Yorkers hoping to see the city’s fast ferry system expanded with additional routes will have to wait a few years before officials even start considering the possibility. In August 2021, Staten Island finally joined the NYC Ferry system with the launch of its St....
