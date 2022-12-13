Read full article on original website
WTOP
Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions; states can appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions; states can appeal. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Chinese tennis player gets 9-month ban in match-fixing case
LONDON (AP) — Chinese tennis player Baoluo Zheng has been banned for nine months after admitting that he attempted to fix a match, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday. “The 21-year-old player approached an opponent and offered money in return for deliberately losing a match at a tournament...
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
WTOP
Gvardiol shines at World Cup as Croatia wins 3rd-place match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — In what may have been Luka Modric’s final World Cup match, Josko Gvardiol made a play to be Croatia’s next go-to guy. Modric has been the man in the middle for Croatia for more than a decade, leading the team to the World Cup final four years ago and the semifinals of this year’s tournament. But at 37, his time at the top is surely coming to an end.
WTOP
Behind the Lens: The Sri Lanka presidential palace, overrun
Associated Press photographers talk about their 2022 assignments, and share some of the stories behind the images. THE PHOTOGRAPHERS: Eranga Jayawardena and Rafiq Maqbool. JAYAWARDENA: I was shooting a cricket test match between Australia and Sri Lanka about 100 kilometers south of the capital, Colombo. I heard the news of people rushing into President Rajapaksa’s official residence, I sought help from a friend to get back to Colombo to cover the story. I had to pay him for petrol, which was four times higher than the normal fee because it wasn’t available in the markets and people were queuing up for days. Within about two hours I reached the president’s official palace. I saw hundreds of protesters celebrating the victory by chanting slogans and singing and dancing. Some protesters did not like being photographed, but some did not notice. Their focus was on other matters.
WTOP
EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget
TOKYO (AP) — Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess “counterstrike” capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia. The new strategy marks a historic change to Japan’s exclusively self-defense policy since the end of World War II. Here is a look at Japan’s new security and defense strategies and how they will change the country’s defense posture.
