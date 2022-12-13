Associated Press photographers talk about their 2022 assignments, and share some of the stories behind the images. THE PHOTOGRAPHERS: Eranga Jayawardena and Rafiq Maqbool. JAYAWARDENA: I was shooting a cricket test match between Australia and Sri Lanka about 100 kilometers south of the capital, Colombo. I heard the news of people rushing into President Rajapaksa’s official residence, I sought help from a friend to get back to Colombo to cover the story. I had to pay him for petrol, which was four times higher than the normal fee because it wasn’t available in the markets and people were queuing up for days. Within about two hours I reached the president’s official palace. I saw hundreds of protesters celebrating the victory by chanting slogans and singing and dancing. Some protesters did not like being photographed, but some did not notice. Their focus was on other matters.

