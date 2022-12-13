Iron Hills Civic Association ushers in the holiday season and honors two for community service

Read full article on original website
Woman of the ‘Greatest Generation,’ who traveled extensively and drove a car until her mid-90s, turns 100! Meet Ruthie!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — She lived on the Horrmann Estate on Howard Avenue on Grymes Hill -- 11 manicured acres said to be inspired by the castles on the Rhine in Germany, the homeland of the Horrmanns. The Hormanns owned Rubsam and Horrmann Brewing Co. and in 1910, William...
Staten Island obituaries for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Louis R. Trella, 83, passed away on Thursday. Louis graduated from Port Richmond High School and Wagner College, where he studied History and received a Master’s Degree in Education. He taught at Public School 55 for 28 years. His students remember him best for showing slides of his world travels each Friday afternoon, with the goal of sending each student off to their weekend in a positive mindset. During his lifetime Louis traveled to 87 countries and to most of the provinces of Canada. He loved music, art history, aviation, and zoology.
MTA Santa Express: Bus delivers toys to kids in Staten Island hospitals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas came early this week for several young Staten Islanders in need of some holiday cheer. On Friday, Dec 16, the MTA and Kids Against Cancer partnered for their annual holiday toy drive, Santa’s Express, delivering hundreds of gifts to hospitalized children at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) and Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC).
Staten Island obituaries for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022: Evangelist Mamie E. Daniels, Advance Woman of Achievement and faith leader, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Evangelist Mamie E. Daniels, a 2002 Advance Woman of Achievement, died Dec. 9. Born Sept. 18, 1931, in Shorterville, Ala., she moved to the Sandy Ground section of Staten Island at the age of 5 before moving to Stapleton. She graduated from Curtis High School before attending Boulder Academy Seminary in New Jersey, where she became an evangelist. For more than 40 years, she dedicated her life to being a retail store manager, loyally working for Highway Textiles Corp., first at Majors Department Store then at Curtains & Home, where she helped open the first retail store on Staten Island. She served on various boards throughout her ministry at Stapleton UAME Church. In 1987, she started a soup kitchen at the church on a minimalist budget. She ran the soup kitchen and food pantry for 30 years before relocating to Florida in 2012. There, she joined St. James AME Zion Church in Kissimmee, Fla. Within a short time, she spearheaded an outreach ministry in Kissimmee that provided food, clothing and toys to children and their families who were living in hotels during the holidays. For the full obituary, click here.
Step into a Dickens’ Christmas village this weekend . . . on Staten Island
Stroll through Staten Island Christmases past this weekend as Historic Richmond Town presents its popular Christmas in Historic Richmond Town Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The entire village is decorated for the holidays, centered around a living 40 foot Christmas tree. You’ll...
Red Cross holds free smoke alarm installation event with Staten Island borough president
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough President Vito Fossella joined the American Red Cross in Greater New York to install smoke alarms in a Prince’s Bay home Tuesday to raise awareness of the Red Cross’ free smoke alarm and fire safety campaign. An average of seven people die...
See the list of 105 organizations NYC is giving $100K+ to, as part of record-breaking $58M funding
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) set new records investing $58.1 million in more than one thousand cultural organizations – the most funding allocated and to the largest number of organizations ever – across the city this year. The Cultural Development...
SILive.com
NYPD Highway District 5 officers at Seton Foundation for Learning for the 10th annual Santa Day
NYPD Highway District 5 officers at Seton Foundation for Learning for the 10th annual Santa Day. Detective Thomas Cerbone, left, and Lt. Joseph Bell, right, pose together before heading off to the Seton Foundation for Learning. December 14, 2022. (Staten Island Advance/Shaina McLawrence) 3 / 37. NYPD Highway District 5...
Outdoor Christmas decorations 2022: 12 more Staten Island holiday house light displays worth checking out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Over the past few weeks, the Advance/SILive.com has been searching for the most over-the-top holiday house decorations. We’ve already visited 14 elaborate and classic holiday displays. Now, we’re back with even more. And, boy, are they spectacular. Did we miss any outstanding displays?...
There is joy as firefighter is welcomed into mortgage-free home by Tunnel to Towers Foundation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than a dozen flags lined a Randall Manor street and dozens of New York’s Bravest stood in solidarity to welcome FDNY Lt. Greg “Mickey” Hansen to his new home on Thursday. Hansen continues to combat job-related amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS, which...
La Bella Marketplace says ‘#ShareTheLove’ with Feed-A-Senior campaign
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Italian supermarket La Bella Marketplace launches its fourth annual Feed-A-Senior Holiday Campaign. The Tottenville grocer teams up with Meals On Wheels to raise both awareness and funding to feed homebound Senior Citizens on Staten Island. “The holidays are a time of giving,” said Nicholas Pesce,...
Reimagining Richmond Terrace: Residents tell NYC they want supermarkets and small businesses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The development along Richmond Terrace, from St. George to Mariners Harbor, doesn’t reflect the wants or needs of the community, residents told the Advance/SILive.com. Current zoning regulations are preventing “wanted development,” like supermarkets and small businesses, from being built and are allowing multiple storage...
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
The Old Guy: When Staten Island TRASH was a good thing
It’s a family tradition that started with Joan and her father, Lou. After taking a fasting blood test, you go out for breakfast. In those days, their favorite meal was french toast sticks. Nowadays, we try to be a bit more sensible. So, on a Tuesday morning at around...
The history of Miller Field: From farmland to military facility to recreation area | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before Miller Field was a military facility, it was home to one of the most distinguished American families of the 19th century. In 1836, Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt began buying farmland in New Dorp and owned most of what became Miller Field by 1843. His son, William, inherited the farmland and deeded the property to his son, George Washington Vanderbilt, in 1885. Around 1906, a 24-room “White House” was moved to the center of the farm.
Staten Island restaurant known for steaks, Italian fare to close; will serve last meals this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a recent renovation and rebranding, Gio’s restaurant owners Frank “Cheech” Rapacciulo and Michael Farace announced its impending closure. Known for its steaks, Italian food and martinis, the Eltingville eatery at 3800 Richmond Ave. will serve its final meals this weekend or until supplies last.
Meet your new bestie. These pets will bring warmth during the coldest days. Dec. 17-18
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” — Anatole France. This quote has stuck with me. Growing up, we always had an animal to care for. Whether it be a gerbil, dog, cat, or turtle (not so furry), the idea was to learn to care for and love. Most importantly, they were a part of the family. It sprouted my love for animals, and it continued throughout my life. The love that I received was infinite. From the moment I woke up, walked out the door, and upon my return, the joy I received from them was immense.
Five Staten Island religious leaders recognized in citywide ‘Faith Power 100′
One hundred city faith leaders were selected in City & State magazine’s inaugural Faith Power 100 in honor of the Rev. Dr. Calvin O Butts III, the renowned pastor of the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem who recently died. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Cardinal Timothy Dolan were listed as No. 1 and 2 respectively.
With ‘music in her soul,’ Gertrude Hendrick, believed to be Staten Island’s oldest resident, dies at 107
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With an inherent talent and dedication to the art of music and dance, on the occasion of Gertrude Hendrick’s 107th birthday, she made one request. “Can I have new legs so I can dance again?” she asked her granddaughter, Lori Hendrick. “In...
Lynyrd Skynyrd will hold 50-year anniversary tour and it will stop near Staten Island | How to get tickets
Lynyrd Skynyrd will hold a 50-year anniversary tour in 2023 and it will be coming near Staten Island in May. The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will begin in February of 2023 and will run for most of the year. One of the stops will be only 30 miles from...
