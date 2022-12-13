ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Iron Hills Civic Association ushers in the holiday season and honors two for community service

By Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Louis R. Trella, 83, passed away on Thursday. Louis graduated from Port Richmond High School and Wagner College, where he studied History and received a Master’s Degree in Education. He taught at Public School 55 for 28 years. His students remember him best for showing slides of his world travels each Friday afternoon, with the goal of sending each student off to their weekend in a positive mindset. During his lifetime Louis traveled to 87 countries and to most of the provinces of Canada. He loved music, art history, aviation, and zoology.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

MTA Santa Express: Bus delivers toys to kids in Staten Island hospitals

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas came early this week for several young Staten Islanders in need of some holiday cheer. On Friday, Dec 16, the MTA and Kids Against Cancer partnered for their annual holiday toy drive, Santa’s Express, delivering hundreds of gifts to hospitalized children at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) and Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC).
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022: Evangelist Mamie E. Daniels, Advance Woman of Achievement and faith leader, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Evangelist Mamie E. Daniels, a 2002 Advance Woman of Achievement, died Dec. 9. Born Sept. 18, 1931, in Shorterville, Ala., she moved to the Sandy Ground section of Staten Island at the age of 5 before moving to Stapleton. She graduated from Curtis High School before attending Boulder Academy Seminary in New Jersey, where she became an evangelist. For more than 40 years, she dedicated her life to being a retail store manager, loyally working for Highway Textiles Corp., first at Majors Department Store then at Curtains & Home, where she helped open the first retail store on Staten Island. She served on various boards throughout her ministry at Stapleton UAME Church. In 1987, she started a soup kitchen at the church on a minimalist budget. She ran the soup kitchen and food pantry for 30 years before relocating to Florida in 2012. There, she joined St. James AME Zion Church in Kissimmee, Fla. Within a short time, she spearheaded an outreach ministry in Kissimmee that provided food, clothing and toys to children and their families who were living in hotels during the holidays. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Reimagining Richmond Terrace: Residents tell NYC they want supermarkets and small businesses

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The development along Richmond Terrace, from St. George to Mariners Harbor, doesn’t reflect the wants or needs of the community, residents told the Advance/SILive.com. Current zoning regulations are preventing “wanted development,” like supermarkets and small businesses, from being built and are allowing multiple storage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location

A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The history of Miller Field: From farmland to military facility to recreation area | Then and now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before Miller Field was a military facility, it was home to one of the most distinguished American families of the 19th century. In 1836, Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt began buying farmland in New Dorp and owned most of what became Miller Field by 1843. His son, William, inherited the farmland and deeded the property to his son, George Washington Vanderbilt, in 1885. Around 1906, a 24-room “White House” was moved to the center of the farm.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Meet your new bestie. These pets will bring warmth during the coldest days. Dec. 17-18

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.” — Anatole France. This quote has stuck with me. Growing up, we always had an animal to care for. Whether it be a gerbil, dog, cat, or turtle (not so furry), the idea was to learn to care for and love. Most importantly, they were a part of the family. It sprouted my love for animals, and it continued throughout my life. The love that I received was infinite. From the moment I woke up, walked out the door, and upon my return, the joy I received from them was immense.
COLORADO STATE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
